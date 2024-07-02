Car Deal of the Day: Citroen C5 Aircross gives pillowy ride for not much cash

Super-comfortable ride

Diesel power gives 54-plus MPG

Only £230.29 a month

Citroen is just a few weeks away from revealing a brand-new C5 Aircross, which means there are some stunning deals on the still-rather-good current model.

Like this one, which sees you taking the keys for just £230.29 a month. Lease Car UK, through the Auto Express Find a Car service, is offering the C5 Aircross on a three-year deal with an initial payment of £3,063.47. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year but this can be doubled to 10,000 for a mere £23.59 extra a month.

You might be thinking that the C5 Aircross has been featured as our Car Deal of the Day before, but at a cheaper price, and you'd be right. But this deal is for the range-topping model powered by that rarest of things these days – a diesel engine.

The 1.5-litre BlueHDI motor packs 131bhp, which delivers more than respectable performance while maxing out fuel economy. Citroen claims over 54mpg, and thanks to some extra sound deadening under the bonnet, it's a soothing way to travel.

In fact, soothing is the right word to describe the C5 Aircross, because it delivers the type of ride comfort you'd expect from a car costing twice as much.

Thanks to some clever suspension tech, the C5 Aircross floats over bumps that other SUVs crash into – and if that's not enough, Citroen has fitted some extra squidgy and supportive seats to give a pillowy driving experience.

Along with the comfy chairs up front, this Max Edition trim gives you a range of luxuries.

Given that it’s the top-drawer specification, you'll get a 10-inch touchscreen with sat-nav along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, an electric driver's seat, 360-degree parking camera, a black painted roof, 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, and roof bars.

It's a roomy car inside, too, with plenty of space up front, plus there's a nifty sliding rear bench seat, and a two-position boot floor. Slide those rear seats all the way forwards, and you'll have a whopping 720 litres to fill.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Citroen C5 Aircross leasing offers from leading providers on our Citroen C5 Aircross hub page…

See our Citroen C5 Aircross deals

Check out the Citroen C5 Aircross Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…