Car Deal of the Day: family-size Citroen C5 Aircross from £212 a month

Leasing deal on Citroen C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid could bring very cheap motoring

by: Sam Naylor
2 Jul 2024
  • Plug-in hybrid SUV available from £212 a month
  • 1.6-litre petrol engine and electric motor total 222bhp
  • 5k miles a year or 8k miles for an extra £10

You might think that getting into a plug-in hybrid SUV would be expensive, but thanks to leasing deals and other finance packages, that’s no longer the case. It’s a hugely popular type of car, since it can be used on electric power for commuting but still has the flexibility of a petrol engine for family trips at the weekends.

We ran a Citroen C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid (PHEV) as a long-term test car when it came out and loved its relaxed driving manners, comfort on long trips and roomy interior. We also found its unusual looks grew on us over time and we came to love its quirkiness, too.

It’s all good news for prospective buyers, but perhaps even better news is that we’ve found a leasing deal via Leasing.com that offers the chance to drive one for two years (24 months) for just £212 a month.

That particular price is for a deal limited to 5,000 miles a year, and with an initial rental of £2,543. However, if you drive more miles than that annually, there’s also a similar deal available with an initial rental of £2,659 that ups the mileage limit to 8,000 over the same two-year term and only adds £10 to the monthly price, at £222.

If you wanted to increase the deal term to three years, you’d pay £227 a month on the same deal, which still looks like a good price for such a practical daily driver. 

We weren’t so impressed with the car’s fuel economy on a flat battery, but make sure you keep it topped-up and drive on electric power and you should be able to drive for up to about 23 miles on EV power with very low running costs, according to our data from running one as a long-termer.

Our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Citroen C5 Aircross Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

