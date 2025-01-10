Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Microlino Spider Concept is a roofless BMW Isetta bubble car

Swiss firm reveals tiny open-top concept at Brussels show, and says it will make production

By:Alastair Crooks
10 Jan 2025
Microlino Spider Concept - front 3/49

Dubbed the “anti-pick-up truck” by Micro, this new Spider Concept is a fresh take on the all-electric Microlino, featuring a door-less, open-top design and, apparently, “maritime flair”. 

The Spider might just be a concept right now, but a spokesperson for the Swiss company told Auto Express at the car’s unveiling at the Brussels Motor Show that “this is something we plan to do”.

The Microlino is classified under Europe’s L6e light quadricycle regulations, placing it in the same segment as the Citroen Ami, so the Spider Concept – which uses the same drivetrain and underpinnings as the Microlino – could potentially be brought to the UK. 

Micro says the Spider Concept’s cut-out side panels make access to the cabin easy, similar to golf carts. The distinctive front-opening ‘door’ found on the Microlino – and indeed the iconic BMW Isetta which inspired it – is not found on the Spider Concept. There’s also no roof, but Micro says a canvas top is available as an option to provide shade. There are also new bars behind the occupants for rollover protection. 

Clearly inspired by a yacht theme, there are wood accents surrounding the side openings, while the floor, the steering wheel and even the handbrake lever are wooden. The area behind the seats gets a wooden deck, and presumably is large enough to fit a set of golf clubs, given Micro’s suggestion that the Spider Concept is a safer alternative to a golf cart. 

Technical details are yet to be confirmed for the Spider Concept, although it’s certain to receive the same 5.5kWh, 10.5kWh and 15kWh battery options as the standard version, with up to 112 miles of range.

Micro already has three variations of its quirky EV – the Microlino, the Microlino Lite and the Microlino Spaggina. As with the rest of the line-up, the production version of the Spider is likely to be built in Turin, Italy.

Alastair Crooks
