Having launched the new Omoda and Jaecoo brands into the UK, Chinese company Chery is now turning its attention to the MPV revival.

With models such as the Lexus LM and Zeekr 009 showing the potential for funky people carriers, Chery has offered up its own vision of what’s possible in the form of the futuristic New Journeo concept.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Journeo is claimed to offer a blend of “pioneering technologies, sustainable materials and revolutionary design”, and there is certainly no disputing that it packs a punch visually, particularly the startling, square rear which may remind some of the Honda Space-hub concept seen at CES in Las Vegas last year.

Chery is billing the Journeo as an ‘Adventure Van’ that offers respectable off-road performance, thanks to beefy tyres and height-adjustable suspension, with plenty of luxury, and the ability to transform into a comfortable base camp once its destination has been reached.

Inside there’s seating for four, arranged in two rows, with the front pair capable of swivelling 180 degrees. An island between the seating, suede floor covering, mint green colour scheme and panoramic roof ramp up the opulence.

As the images released by Chery illustrate, the rear bench can be completely opened out to essentially function as somewhere to lie down and enjoy the view afforded by the 1.3 square metre rear window. A yoke steering wheel, movable instrument panel and door inserts that can be used as cushions are other interior highlights.

The Journeo is powered by a hybrid set-up that pairs a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and a three-speed transmission, with a promised range of 2,500 kilometres (1,553 miles). Although the body has been optimised for aerodynamic efficiency and makes extensive use of aluminium alloy in its construction, the Journeo’s sheer size – at 5,190mm, it’s 60mm longer than the LM – means it’s unlikely to be especially swift.

And its relevance? Well, it’s been designed at the brand’s European advanced design centre in Raunheim near Frankfurt, so don’t be surprised if some elements make it on to production models sold here.

Indeed, the MD of Chery Europe, Jochen Tueting, said: “The new Journeo Concept is not just a design study, but a clear indicator of Chery’s future direction. Some of the technologies and design features presented are expected to be integrated into the upcoming series models, including the dual brand Omoda and Jaecoo.”

What do you think of the new Chery Journeo concept? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...