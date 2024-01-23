UK car prices ‘bloodbath’ could be coming, as EV makers fight for sales

Companies tempted to cut EV prices in the face of weak consumer demand and cheap competition from China could face a ‘race to the bottom’ ending in disaster for some brands. That’s the view of Stellantis chief executive, Carlos Tavares, who was speaking at a launch event in Milan on Friday. It comes at a time when discounts on new electric cars have hit record levels in the UK market and used EV prices continue to fall sharply.

Tavares touched on the topic of EV pricing, with a warning that implies rival companies slashing prices on EVs that are relatively expensive to build, could find themselves in deeper trouble long term.

“If you go and cut pricing disregarding the reality of your costs, you will have a bloodbath. I am trying to avoid a race to the bottom,” the CEO said. “I know a company that has brutally cut pricing and their profitability has brutally collapsed.”

Tavares didn’t identify that company, but there has been speculation he might have been referring to Tesla which has cut prices over the past year in a bid to boost its competitiveness, or to a Chinese brand. Stellantis, which owns Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroen among its 14 brands, is sufficiently profitable to be protected from the effects of any price war, Tavares said. However, he warned that other car makers are likely to become takeover targets if they slash prices and threaten their profitability.