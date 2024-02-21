Don’t hand over new car deposits until you’re ready, says industry watchdog

The motor industry ombudsman is urging car buyers to make sure they understand what they’re signing-up before putting down a deposit on a new car.

The new ‘24’ vehicle registration plate arrives on 1 March, at what is typically one of the busiest times for car retailers as buyers want to get in on the excitement of having the latest plate.

In the rush to join the new number plate party, many buyers trip up by failing to prepare properly for their new purchase. At Auto Express we see the results of that in our inbox every week, as disappointed car buyers relate tales of cars that don’t match the specification ordered, while other buyers fail to fully understand the financial commitments laid-out in the contract.

That’s why, before handing over a deposit, the motor industry ombudsman is urging buyers to make sure they examine the terms and conditions of any car finance deals they’re signing-up to carefully, before handing over their deposits.

As the organisation charged with clearing up disagreements between aggrieved car buyers and retailers when things go wrong, the ombudsman is well-placed to provide pointers for making sure your purchase runs smoothly. Aside from the obvious requirement to consider whether your potential purchase passes an affordability test - which means determining whether finance payments, insurance, road tax and maintenance will be within budget - the ombudsman points to the importance of having any questions answered in writing before entering into a contract and paying a deposit.