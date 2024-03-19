Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Home EV charger grant extended to those without off-street parking

The government has now extended its £350 EV charger grant to those with “adequate” on-road parking, but there remains no electric car purchase incentive for private buyers

by: Tom Jervis
19 Mar 2024
On-street charging

The Department for Transport has announced that the EV chargepoint grant has now been extended to those owning a property with on-road parking.

For a long time, this was restricted only to those who owned or rented a property with a dedicated off-road parking space. However, the latest guidelines published by the DfT as part of the Government’s new ‘Plan for Drivers’ extends the grant to those who have access to “adequate” on-street parking.

While there is still no incentive for private EV buyers after the Plug-in Car Grant was axed in 2022, the EV Chargepoint Grant at least provides owners with up to 75% of the cost of buying and installing a home charger, up to a maximum of £350.

Advertisement - Article continues below

One can apply for the chargepoint grant via the gov.uk website, however, applicants must own or be the primary driver of an electric car, or have one on order. They should also seek approval from their landlord (if applicable) as well as the local council before their grant is authorised. Landlords can apply for the grant, too.

While this new plan certainly looks appealing, many wallbox chargers will still set you back as much as £1,000 to buy and install so the costs remain significant. In addition, installing a cross pavement charging solution – a necessary prerequisite for approval – can cause costs to spiral even further.

This latest expansion of the EV chargepoint grant forms part of the Government’s £381 million investment into the UK’s charging infrastructure, which currently comprises 56,983 individual public charging points – a 43% increase over last year. A total of 44 councils have already signed up to the scheme, which is also set to fund the installation of public EV charge points in locations of the council’s choosing.

The Government’s plan has been overseen by the newly-formed Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Forum, which is currently chaired by AA boss, Edmund King OBE. King praised the latest news, saying: “[One]of the main reasons why many drivers are hesitant towards switching to EVs is the perception that there are not enough charging points. 

“To give confidence to drivers now and for the future, we need to overcome these barriers, which will help unlock cleaner, greener motoring for all. Extending grants to those without off-street parking is a step in the right direction.”.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods: many residents unaware of multi-million pound ‘cash cows’
Heavy Traffic
News

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods: many residents unaware of multi-million pound ‘cash cows’

58 per cent of residents don’t know they’re in an LTN, while less than a quarter say they improve air quality or encourage cycling
19 Mar 2024
HS2 funds can’t solve UK’s £16.3 billion pothole problem
Pothole
News

HS2 funds can’t solve UK’s £16.3 billion pothole problem

The Asphalt Industry Alliance’s annual report suggests UK roads are at “breaking point”, despite extra cash promised by the government
19 Mar 2024
Jaguar I-Pace owners angry as firm cuts smart charging access
Jaguar I-Pace - front cornering
News

Jaguar I-Pace owners angry as firm cuts smart charging access

Surprise new security measures mean smart chargers can no longer talk to JLR cars, making smart tariffs untenable
15 Mar 2024
No full inquiry into UK car insurance costs but regulator will ‘assess state of the market’
Car insurance documents, car key and pen
News

No full inquiry into UK car insurance costs but regulator will ‘assess state of the market’

The Financial Conduct Authority maintains that the insurance market is ‘competitive’, in spite of driver fury over price hikes
14 Mar 2024

Most Popular

“MG is easily outselling Jaguar, Land Rover and Bentley combined”
Opinion - MG4
Opinion

“MG is easily outselling Jaguar, Land Rover and Bentley combined”

The wave of Chinese cars has arrived in the UK, and Mike Rutherford thinks it’s not about to stop any time soon
17 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: breathtaking Lotus Emira V6 for £45k and an I.O.U.
Lotus Emira - driving
News

Car Deal of the Day: breathtaking Lotus Emira V6 for £45k and an I.O.U.

Our Deal of the Day for 15 March is a half-now, half-later plan for the last-ever petrol-powered Lotus sports car
15 Mar 2024
New Audi A5 Sportback and Avant: prices, specs and info on sleek new compact execs
New Audi A5 Avant - exclusive image
News

New Audi A5 Sportback and Avant: prices, specs and info on sleek new compact execs

The new ICE and hybrid Audi A5 is due by year’s end in hatchback and estate forms
15 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content