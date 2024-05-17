Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Cheap EV charging comes to public chargepoints via new ‘Plunge Pricing’ app

Octopus’ ‘Plunge Pricing’ events promise to save electric car drivers an average of £6.50 per charge

by: Tom Jervis
17 May 2024
Octopus Energy’s Electroverse

Drivers can now access cheaper public EV charging rates whenever there’s excess to green energy available on the grid, all via an app on their phones.

Octopus Energy’s Electroverse app, which is available for both iPhone and Android users, has now launched the first of its new ‘Plunge Pricing’ events which aims to provide users with reduced charging rates and save them an average of £6.50 per top up.

The energy firm, which specialises in utilising renewable sources of electricity, says it plans to roll out a number of these Plunge Pricing events throughout the remainder of 2024, claiming it could save drivers as much as £250 over the course of the year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

These lower charging rates, which range between 15 and 45 per cent cheaper per kilowatt-hour, are being offered at times where there is excess renewable energy being stored on the electricity grid – such as when it’s sunny (for solar power) or windy (wind power). The firm even says it’s possible that drivers may even be paid to charge up their cars if electricity wholesale prices go negative in the future.

While Octopus already introduced ‘plunge pricing’ (essentially smart tariffs) on its home tariffs all the way back in 2018, the Electroverse app allows EV drivers to access and pay for charging on many of the UK’s biggest networks, such as Ionity, Shell Recharge, Osprey and Instavolt. Octopus says this gives drivers access to “more than 700,000” EV chargers across the UK and the rest of Europe.

Boss of Electroverse, Matt Davies, said the scheme “isn’t your average discount – it’s revolutionising public charging and something that could never be done with petrol. We’re geared up to work with more charge point brands so we can bring this to even more people.”

This all comes after Octopus launched its ‘Power Pack’ vehicle-to-grid (V2G) tariff which supposedly gives owners access to ‘free’ EV charging at home, provided they plug-in their EV for a certain number of hours a week, in order to feed energy back to the grid when it’s most needed.

Click here for more information on the UK's electric car charging network...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

UK faces “epidemic” of young uninsured drivers
Car crash
News

UK faces “epidemic” of young uninsured drivers

The number of young people convicted of driving without insurance has tripled since 2021, due to sky-rocketing premiums
17 May 2024
Cyclists to face ‘dangerous riding’ penalties like those for dangerous driving motorists
Cyclists and pedestrians
News

Cyclists to face ‘dangerous riding’ penalties like those for dangerous driving motorists

New laws will target dangerous cyclists who seriously injure or kill, Government says
16 May 2024
Greedy fuel retailers double diesel profit margins instead of cutting prices
Diesel pump
News

Greedy fuel retailers double diesel profit margins instead of cutting prices

The RAC has lobbied the UK energy secretary for action as new figures suggest drivers are still being overcharged
15 May 2024
New tech to crack down on drivers using ‘stealth plates’ to avoid fines
Speed camera van window
News

New tech to crack down on drivers using ‘stealth plates’ to avoid fines

Estimates suggest as many as one in 15 drivers are fitting their cars with number plates boasting anti-ANPR technology
14 May 2024

Most Popular

Ooh la la: new DS flagship to get inspiration from world’s coolest car
DS flagship - exclusive image
News

Ooh la la: new DS flagship to get inspiration from world’s coolest car

The iconic Citroen DS was voted the world’s coolest car by our readers and now DS is aiming for the same success with its new premium flagship
15 May 2024
Kia EV6 gets bigger battery, interior upgrades and EV9-inspired facelift
2024 Kia EV6 GT Line - front static
News

Kia EV6 gets bigger battery, interior upgrades and EV9-inspired facelift

The facelifted EV6 should arrive in UK showrooms before the end of the year
14 May 2024
New Skoda Octavia 2024 facelift review: updates strengthen a strong hand
Skoda Octavia 2024 facelift international drive
Road tests

New Skoda Octavia 2024 facelift review: updates strengthen a strong hand

Skoda's family car hero gets a little bit better with the latest facelift, and it was pretty good to start with.
14 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content