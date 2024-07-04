One million cars sold in first half of 2024, but private sales fall as EV uptake falters

Latest industry figures show the new car market grew by 1.1 per cent in June 2024, with 179,263 new car registrations meaning the half-year total has broken the one million mark for the first time since 2019.

So far, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, this year has seen 1,006,763 new cars hit the road, which is a rise of 6 per cent against the same period last year, but still down by a chunky 20 per cent on the 2019 pre-Covid figure.

Once again it's the fleet market doing the heavy lifting, with registrations up 14.2 per cent. Private buyers, hit by the double-whammy of the cost of living crisis and the high cost of new cars, accounted for 15.3 per cent fewer registrations. That means so-called ‘retail buyers’ - the consumers shelling out hard-earned cash - accounted for fewer than 38 per cent of UK sales.

Advertisement - Article continues below

‘Electrified vehicle’ sales continue to escalate, with what the SMMT calls ‘robust growth’; plug-in hybrid sales were up 30 per cent to 9.3 per cent of overall registrations, while hybrids grew 27.7 per cent to a 14.9 per cent share. Fully electric car sales rose more slowly, by 7.4 per cent, but accounted for 19 per cent of the market in June.