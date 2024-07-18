Ghost charging? Cable spaghetti? Half of EV drivers admit to poor etiquette at charge points

Over two thirds of electric car drivers say etiquette at EV charge points is lacking, yet half admit to inconsiderate behaviour themselves - with so-called ‘ghost charging’ at the top of the list of problems.

Ghost charging is the name given to a tactic used by EV drivers simply to pinch a handy parking space - they’ll park up in a charge bay and plug their car in, even though their car doesn’t actually need a charge at that point. Frustrated drivers with a genuine need to recharge their batteries then suffer the anxiety and hassle of waiting unnecessarily, or being forced to find another location to charge their car.

Sainsbury’s Smart Charge has polled EV drivers to find out what aggravates them most, and while nearly 9 out of 10 respondents (88 per cent) claim to have experienced frustration at charge points due to a lack of etiquette within the EV community, a whopping 51 per cent admit to having used the ghost charging tactic themselves. Indeed, over a third of respondents admit to ghost charging on multiple occasions, and Sainsburys says the tactic is most prevalent in big cities, naming drivers in Belfast, Birmingham and Cardiff as the worst offenders.

The survey suggests 70 per cent of EV drivers agree that lack of etiquette is a problem, and factors causing frustration within the EV driving community include plug-hogging (34 per cent), long waits (31 per cent), poor parking (29 per cent), and drivers taking the ‘wrong side’ cable from a charge point causing ‘cable spaghetti’ (26 per cent).