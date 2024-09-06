Double daytime M62 motorway closure this weekend to cause significant disruption

Motorists in the north of England are being advised to expect significant delays this weekend due to the closure of parts of the M62 motorway.

Work has already started on the installation of a new £22 million railway bridge over the M62 motorway at Castleton, near Rochdale, between Leeds and Manchester.

And the fitting of the new 42-metre-long, 2,000-tonne construction will see part of the M62 shut from 21.00 tonight (Friday, 6 September) until 06.00 on Monday (9 September).

The specific sections affected are the eastbound carriageway between Junction 18 at Simister Island Interchange and Junction 20 at Rochdale, plus the westbound carriageway between Junction 19 at Heywood and Junction 20. A number of diversion routes will be in place.

The same sections of motorway will also be closed for further work between 21.00 on Friday 20 September and 06.00 on Monday 23 September.

National Highways is advising drivers to avoid the area if at all possible, and to consider using alternative routes, including the A69 between Carlisle and Newcastle, the A66 Penrith to Scotch Corner and the Manchester to Sheffield link (M67/A57/A628/A616).

In addition, between the first and second weekend closures, the M62 will be closed nightly (9pm to 6am) in both directions between junctions 19 and 20.

Olivia Boland of Network Rail apologized to drivers for the disruption, but explained the work is critical. She said: “The replacement of Castleton bridge is essential for the safe running of our railway, and crucial to the country’s economy as 6% of the UK’s energy supply relies on the bridge for transportation.

“I’m very sorry for the inconvenience our work will cause motorists and passengers. If it is essential that you travel, please follow the signed diversionary routes and don’t rely on sat nav advice.”

Engineers have been on site since February to demolish the old bridge, which was originally built in 1969. Once the debris is removed, the new bridge will be wheeled into place. It is hoped that the high-profile warnings of potential disruption will help reduce potential congestion, as has been the case with recent closures of London’s orbital M25 motorway.

