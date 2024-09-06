Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Double daytime M62 motorway closure this weekend to cause significant disruption

Motorists have been told to plan ahead and use diversions as the M62 is shut between Manchester and Leeds

By:Graham Hope
6 Sep 2024
UK Motorway

Motorists in the north of England are being advised to expect significant delays this weekend due to the closure of parts of the M62 motorway.

Work has already started on the installation of a new £22 million railway bridge over the M62 motorway at Castleton, near Rochdale, between Leeds and Manchester.

Advertisement - Article continues below

And the fitting of the new 42-metre-long, 2,000-tonne construction will see part of the M62 shut from 21.00 tonight (Friday, 6 September) until 06.00 on Monday (9 September).

The specific sections affected are the eastbound carriageway between Junction 18 at Simister Island Interchange and Junction 20 at Rochdale, plus the westbound carriageway between Junction 19 at Heywood and Junction 20. A number of diversion routes will be in place.

The same sections of motorway will also be closed for further work between 21.00 on Friday 20 September and 06.00 on Monday 23 September.

National Highways is advising drivers to avoid the area if at all possible, and to consider using alternative routes, including the A69 between Carlisle and Newcastle, the A66 Penrith to Scotch Corner and the Manchester to Sheffield link (M67/A57/A628/A616).

In addition, between the first and second weekend closures, the M62 will be closed nightly (9pm to 6am) in both directions between junctions 19 and 20.

Olivia Boland of Network Rail apologized to drivers for the disruption, but explained the work is critical. She said: “The replacement of Castleton bridge is essential for the safe running of our railway, and crucial to the country’s economy as 6% of the UK’s energy supply relies on the bridge for transportation.

“I’m very sorry for the inconvenience our work will cause motorists and passengers. If it is essential that you travel, please follow the signed diversionary routes and don’t rely on sat nav advice.”

Engineers have been on site since February to demolish the old bridge, which was originally built in 1969. Once the debris is removed, the new bridge will be wheeled into place. It is hoped that the high-profile warnings of potential disruption will help reduce potential congestion, as has been the case with recent closures of London’s orbital M25 motorway.

Subscribe to the UK's favourite car magazine: get Auto Express delivered every week...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car insurance scams: expert advice on how to avoid them
Car insurance crash scams

Car insurance scams: expert advice on how to avoid them

A top expert from the Insurance Fraud Bureau gives us the lowdown on common car insurance scams and ways to protect yourself from them.
News
5 Sep 2024
“Alarming” number of motorists don’t give learner drivers enough room
REd driving school, learner driver

“Alarming” number of motorists don’t give learner drivers enough room

Despite the Highway Code instructing motorists to be “particularly patient” when it comes to learner drivers, the AA says an alarming number “don’t gi…
News
3 Sep 2024
Pay-per-mile road tax: strong voices for and against possible Autumn Budget announcement
HM Treasury sign

Pay-per-mile road tax: strong voices for and against possible Autumn Budget announcement

The RAC thinks a road pricing model could be the best and fairest way to address the government’s financial problems, others disagree
News
30 Aug 2024
New ‘Hyundai Way’ strategy fails to rule out combustion engines in EV and hydrogen future
Hyundai badge

New ‘Hyundai Way’ strategy fails to rule out combustion engines in EV and hydrogen future

Hyundai has laid out its plans for ICE and has reaffirmed its commitment to hydrogen
News
30 Aug 2024

Most Popular

New Dacia Duster goes on sale from under £19,000
Dacia Duster Extreme - front tracking

New Dacia Duster goes on sale from under £19,000

Our Small SUV of the Year is available with four-wheel drive and hybrid power, and the first examples will arrive in November
News
3 Sep 2024
Half of drivers think a new pair of tyres should go on the car's front wheels, but they're wrong
Michelin tyre tech

Half of drivers think a new pair of tyres should go on the car's front wheels, but they're wrong

New tyres must go on the rear axle, with part-worn treads moved to the front
News
5 Sep 2024
New Aston Martin Vanquish unveiled with roaring 823bhp V12
Aston Martin Vanquish - front 3/4 static (facing left)

New Aston Martin Vanquish unveiled with roaring 823bhp V12

The British brand’s third major sports car update in two years sees the Vanquish nameplate return
News
2 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content