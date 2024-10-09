Could you pass the driving theory test now? Only 1% got these 5 questions right

Fewer than one per cent of respondents in a survey managed to answer five driving theory tests correctly, despite three-quarters saying that they are good drivers.

Auto Express’ parent site, Carwow, recently published its very own ‘taster’ theory test in which drivers were asked to answer five driving theory questions that might be found in the official test. Of the first 2,000 drivers who responded, only 18 people (0.9 per cent) answered all five correctly.

Each individual question saw fewer than half of the respondents answer correctly. The most difficult proved to be one which asked the correct way to overtake a car on a one-way street; only one in ten people got this right.

Fewer than one in five people also knew whether you could park on the right-hand side of a one-way street overnight.

Given these disappointing results, you might be surprised to find that 75 per cent of respondents rated their driving skills as either ‘good’ or ‘very good’. The most overconfident were typically respondents aged between 25 and 35 (no fewer than 84 per cent rated themselves as good drivers), while women were less likely to oversell themselves than men. Only 65 per cent of those identifying as women rated themselves as good drivers, versus 80 per cent of men.

Data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency shows that the pass rate for the driving theory test is falling. In 2009, it stood at 65 per cent; today it is only 45 per cent – a record low.

Carwow’s Chief Content Officer Mat Watson, said: “They say practice makes perfect, and that’s certainly the case for the driving theory test.

“The practice and learning doesn’t stop when you get your licence – it was interesting that respondents to our survey aged between 18 and 24 were most likely to consider themselves ‘bad’ drivers,” Watson continued.

“Some of this is likely just to be down to a lack of experience on the roads rather than competency, but if that is you, there’s no shame in taking further lessons and avoiding any situations where you don’t feel confident or safe on the roads.”

Take Carwow’s ‘taster’ driving theory test here and let us know how you fare!