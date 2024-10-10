Car ferry price hikes possible as minister brands P&O a “cowboy operator"

Travellers on the highly competitive cross-Channel routes could be subject to price rises, following the Government’s move to impose minimum wage regulations on seafarers employed by operators using ports more than 120 times a year.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Transport Secretary Louise Haigh have issued statements via the Department for Transport saying Labour’s newly revealed Employment Rights Bill will contain measures designed to prevent a repeat of the P&O Ferries ‘fire and rehire’ scandal in 2022.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“We are closing the legal loophole that P&O Ferries exploited when they sacked almost 800 dedicated seafarers and replaced them with low paid agency workers, and we are requiring operators to pay the equivalent of National Minimum Wage in UK waters,” said Haigh.

“Make no mistake – this is good for workers and good for business. Cowboy operators like P&O Ferries will no longer be able to act with impunity – undercutting good employers in the process.”

Deputy PM Rayner said: “What we saw with P&O Ferries was an outrageous example of manipulation by an employer and exactly why we’re taking bold action to improve job security in the UK."

“These long overdue changes will shield workers from the mistreatment of having their terms and conditions ripped up before their eyes, while benefiting good employers to compete on quality and innovation, rather than a race to the bottom.”