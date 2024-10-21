Fake car parts warning as 15% of motorists admit to buying them in the last year

Drivers are being warned to steer clear of purchasing counterfeit car parts as it’s revealed that one in six motorists have bought a fake component in the last year, potentially putting themselves and other motorists at risk.

The new campaign from the Intellectual Property Office (IPO), Fake Always Breaks, is designed to raise awareness of counterfeit car parts. As part of this, the IPO surveyed 1,400 people, and of the 15 per cent that admitted to buying a counterfeit car part in the past 12 months, a quarter bought car batteries, while almost one in five bought knock-off tyres and wheels.

While one of the most common reasons cited for buying counterfeit parts was their cheaper price, what some buyers may not realise is that such components do not undergo the same safety testing as their genuine equivalents. This is concerning in the case of motorists buying counterfeit batteries or tyres, because the former could short circuit a car’s electrical systems or even explode, while non-genuine tyres could affect its grip and braking distance.

Another commonly purchased fake car part is airbags; recently, after a tip-off from the U.S Homeland Security, the City of London Police seized as many as 500 counterfeit airbags masquerading as the genuine article from Mercedes. These had reportedly been sold for as little as £25 each and were imported to the UK from China to then be sold to buyers abroad.