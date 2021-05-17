Best car part websites 2025

While many of us turn to garages and main dealers to look after our cars, some owners – particularly of models outside of warranty – prefer to do the basics themselves.

Servicing and routine repairs, even on relatively modern cars, can be much cheaper if you’re a skilled home mechanic and have a fully equipped tool box.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But you also need parts, and the good news is that you no longer need to trawl around the local motor factors in order to procure the spares you need to carry out a service, renew your brakes or change wearable items, with a host of online parts suppliers offering the bits you need, often at great prices and with promotional discount codes. We put some of the leading online parts suppliers head-to-head to choose the best.

How we tested them

We selected a ‘basket’ of five commonly bought parts that are easy enough for the home mechanic to fit, using five popular and different types of car in order to gauge prices and average out the cost of the basket for our chosen models.

The spares were typical of those needed for a major service – oil and air filters, an alternator drive belt, front brake discs and a track rod end, the latter being one of the most common MOT failure points in the UK.