Best trolley jacks 2025

Sealey Low-Profile Short-Chassis Trolley Jack 2-Tonne 1020LEP

Price: around £64

Contact: sealey.co.uk

SWL (tonnes): 2

Rating: 3.5 stars

Sealey has really experimented with colour recently, no more so than with the metal-flake purple 1020LEP. The instructions have plenty of safety info, repeated on the jack arm, and an exploded-parts diagram. Its 300mm span commences at a low 85mm, although on test it moved much less per stroke than rivals; it took a time-wasting 29 pumps to 20cm. This does mean more accurate lifting in smaller increments, however. We found it solid and stable, but it could do with being cheaper.

Clarke CTJ2L 2-Tonne Long DIY Trolley Jack

Price: around £52

Contact: machinemart.co.uk

SWL (tonnes): 2

Rating 3.5 stars

On test, this more conventional jack started lifting at 124mm and finished at a respectable 378mm. It raised the 50mm saddle to 20cm in 14 strokes, and took 40 to reach the max. It rolled well on its 70mm-diameter front wheels despite them being only 17mm wide. We liked the instructions on the arm and in the leaflet, which are particularly good about safety (mentioning axle stands, chocking wheels and the handbrake) and remind users to bleed the device before lifting. The Clarke is unusual in coming with a spare seal kit and a two-piece handle, which extends to 745mm.

Draper Trolley Jack 2-Tonne 54635

Price: around £38

Contact: drapertools.com

SWL (tonnes): 2

Rating: 3 stars

Uniquely in this test, the Draper comes in a blow-moulded case. Clearly designed to be carried, at 8.3kg it is 4-5kg lighter than a conventional 2T jack and smaller in all directions, albeit still with a 50mm saddle. The cheapest here, it starts at 130mm, its span of 200mm is joint lowest and its front-wheel width is a mere 15mm, compared with 35mm for the Clarke/Wolf. However, it’s a neat, relatively compact unit, and ideal if you need to regularly move your jack from A to B or store it in the car, because the tough case protects both it and interior trim.

Laser 2-Tonne Compact Trolley Jack 8835

Price: around £69

Contact: lasertools.co.uk

SWL (tonnes): 2

Rating: 3 stars

The base Laser has a similar spec to the cased Draper, with the same 440mm length and weighing 0.5kg more. Its lifting range spans 130-330mm. The instructions cover all the main safety info, with the salient points repeated on the jack arm. A neat little jack, ideal for a cramped workshop, but it has the highest price here.

