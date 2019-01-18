Best trolley jacks 2025
Despite the raft of electronics on modern cars, there are still plenty of tasks for the DIY-er to carry out – many requiring the vehicle to be raised. From basic safety checks to swapping brake or suspension parts, a trolley jack is a necessary investment (and safer than your car’s emergency version).
Many types and sizes are available, but for the average car a trolley jack with a two-tonne SWL (safe working load) will be fine. If your particular model sits closer to the ground, make sure the jack is a low-entry version.
How we tested them
After comparing specs, we counted the number of pumps each jack took to reach 20cm – a typical jacking point height – and then to reach its maximum. We looked for good instructions with safety advice, ideally repeated on
the jack itself. A big saddle is always important to spread the load and make slipping less likely, plus we liked to see a rubber insert to help prevent bodywork damage. As always, we searched for the best internet prices.
Verdict
The Clarke CTJ2250LP impressed with its great specification, but the virtually identical and slightly cheaper Wolf with its three-year warranty takes the win. The Halfords Low-Profile snatched third place.
- Wolf Black Jack 2.25-Tonne Low-Profile
- Clarke Strong Arm 2.25-Tonne Low-Entry with Sockets CTJ2250LP
- Halfords 2-Tonne Low-Profile Hydraulic 657099
Wolf Black Jack 2.25-tonne Low-Profile Trolley Jack
- Price: around £58
- Contact: toolstogo.co.uk
- SWL (tonnes): 2.25
- Rating: 5 stars
The Wolf claims the highest SWL here, shared with Clarke’s similar CTJ2250LP. A low-profile model, it can get down to a mere 80mm, but with a maximum height of 380mm it still boasts an impressive 300mm span. On test, it took 16 strokes to reach 20cm, and the 55mm saddle size is beaten here only by that of the Halfords jack. The handle and the two double-ended sockets can be clipped into the chassis. The price gives it a slight edge over the Clarke, but an impressive three-year warranty seals the deal.
Clarke Strong Arm 2.25-tonne Low-Entry Trolley Jack with Sockets CTJ2250LP
- Price: around £60
- Contact: machinemart.co.uk
- SWL (tonnes): 2.25
- Rating: 4.5 stars
The Clarke is rated at the same SWL as its Wolf nemesis, and has an equal 300mm span starting from a mere 80mm. On test, the monster 35mm-wide front wheels with a 65mm diameter helped keep it reassuringly stable, and the 17 strokes to 20cm were par for the course. Its 55mm saddle comes with a rubber jack pad, which would prove useful in preventing vehicle damage. It mirrors the Wolf in having twin, double-ended sockets, which can be fitted into the 1/2in drive extension that slides out from the handle. Impressive, and nearly a winner.
Halfords 2-Tonne Low-Profile Hydraulic Trolley Jack 657099
- Price: £55
- Contact: halfords.com
- SWL (tonnes): 2
- Rating 4.5 stars
Finished in orange, the Halfords has a 290mm span, which nearly matches that of our winner, and it too is low profile, getting down to 85mm. It is a tad shorter, at 550mm, and 1kg lighter, at 12kg. On test, we liked the 60mm saddle, the largest here, and the rubber jack pad. The instruction booklet covers safety well, and this is repeated on the jack arm. Its price has risen £13 since its introduction four years ago, which pitches it firmly against the Wolf and Clarke, albeit with a slightly lower spec, but it remains impressive.
Draper 2-Tonne Low-Entry Trolley Jack 02082 TJ2LD-LE
- Price: around £50
- Contact: drapertools.com
- SWL (tonnes): 2
- Rating: 4 stars
The Draper is another low-entry model, slotting under a car at a mere 85mm and having a useful 295mm span. With 16 strokes to 20cm, it was similar to our top three on test, and it was quite stable despite the front wheels being slightly narrower. The A5 instruction leaflet is comprehensive with plenty of photos and diagrams, but the saddle is too small – at 47mm, it’s a full 13mm less than the Halfords. On the other hand, the on-trend matt-black finish is really attractive, showing that practical needn’t be boring.
Sealey Low-Profile Short-Chassis Trolley Jack 2-Tonne 1020LEP
- Price: around £64
- Contact: sealey.co.uk
- SWL (tonnes): 2
- Rating: 3.5 stars
Sealey has really experimented with colour recently, no more so than with the metal-flake purple 1020LEP. The instructions have plenty of safety info, repeated on the jack arm, and an exploded-parts diagram. Its 300mm span commences at a low 85mm, although on test it moved much less per stroke than rivals; it took a time-wasting 29 pumps to 20cm. This does mean more accurate lifting in smaller increments, however. We found it solid and stable, but it could do with being cheaper.
Clarke CTJ2L 2-Tonne Long DIY Trolley Jack
- Price: around £52
- Contact: machinemart.co.uk
- SWL (tonnes): 2
- Rating 3.5 stars
On test, this more conventional jack started lifting at 124mm and finished at a respectable 378mm. It raised the 50mm saddle to 20cm in 14 strokes, and took 40 to reach the max. It rolled well on its 70mm-diameter front wheels despite them being only 17mm wide. We liked the instructions on the arm and in the leaflet, which are particularly good about safety (mentioning axle stands, chocking wheels and the handbrake) and remind users to bleed the device before lifting. The Clarke is unusual in coming with a spare seal kit and a two-piece handle, which extends to 745mm.
Draper Trolley Jack 2-Tonne 54635
- Price: around £38
- Contact: drapertools.com
- SWL (tonnes): 2
- Rating: 3 stars
Uniquely in this test, the Draper comes in a blow-moulded case. Clearly designed to be carried, at 8.3kg it is 4-5kg lighter than a conventional 2T jack and smaller in all directions, albeit still with a 50mm saddle. The cheapest here, it starts at 130mm, its span of 200mm is joint lowest and its front-wheel width is a mere 15mm, compared with 35mm for the Clarke/Wolf. However, it’s a neat, relatively compact unit, and ideal if you need to regularly move your jack from A to B or store it in the car, because the tough case protects both it and interior trim.
Laser 2-Tonne Compact Trolley Jack 8835
- Price: around £69
- Contact: lasertools.co.uk
- SWL (tonnes): 2
- Rating: 3 stars
The base Laser has a similar spec to the cased Draper, with the same 440mm length and weighing 0.5kg more. Its lifting range spans 130-330mm. The instructions cover all the main safety info, with the salient points repeated on the jack arm. A neat little jack, ideal for a cramped workshop, but it has the highest price here.
