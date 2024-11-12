Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

MOT failure rate is worse for vans than cars

More than a third of light commercials failed their first MoT last year, new figures show

By:Chris Rosamond
12 Nov 2024
MOT

Worrying figures suggest many businesses and sole traders are failing to maintain their vehicles properly, with a third of light vans and pick-ups falling foul of appointments with an MoT tester.

Given that they’re classified alongside passenger cars for MoT purposes, light commercial vehicles (LCVs) must also face their first test at three years old. A freedom of information request made by Select Van Leasing to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) reveals that between 2023 and 2024, a significant 36 per cent of LCVs failed the annual safety checks. With almost two and a half million vans going in for a test annually, that means we can assume around 890,000 vehicles are being driven on the road with significant defects. 

According to the DVSA, the bulk of the failures (47 per cent) are for lights, but there are also concerning numbers of more significant defects being found during MoT tests. For example 34 per cent of test failures were down to suspension faults, while 28 per cent were due to brake problems. The government agency also told Select Leasing that issues with body, chassis or structure made up 18 per cent of the failures, with worn-out tyres at 17 per cent.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“Heavy payloads place extra stress on van components while increasing stopping distances. So, with that in mind, it’s worrying to see high numbers of van MoT initial failures linked to brakes or suspension defects,” says Select’s MD Graham Conway. “I’d urge all business owners or van drivers to pay close attention to potential problems as soon as they arise - such as poor handling or the vehicle pulling to one side when the brakes are deployed – rather than waiting for the issues to be highlighted during the annual MoT check.” 

For context, over the same 12-month period, the MoT failure rate for passenger cars and light commercials combined was 28 per cent.

Has your van recently failed it's MoT? Let us know in the comments section below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Paris mayor says ‘non’ to through traffic with plans to fine drivers
Renault Zoe being driven in Paris

Paris mayor says ‘non’ to through traffic with plans to fine drivers

Drivers entering Paris city centre will have to prove residency or a valid destination to avoid a fine
News
5 Nov 2024
Surprise fuel duty freeze fails to dampen driver discontent with Autumn Budget
Parliament

Surprise fuel duty freeze fails to dampen driver discontent with Autumn Budget

Was Labour’s first budget a let-down for motorists? Most of our readers think so
News
5 Nov 2024
Mileage fraud threat highlighted by vehicle check data
EU to crack down on car clocking companies

Mileage fraud threat highlighted by vehicle check data

160,000 used cars will be sold with incorrect mileage this year, new figures show
News
1 Nov 2024
Haul of 30 luxury cars stolen from the UK found in Thailand
Ford Mustang, Porsche Cayman and BMW M4 returned from Thailand

Haul of 30 luxury cars stolen from the UK found in Thailand

Eight year investigation concludes, with no British charges despite arrests
News
1 Nov 2024

Most Popular

Land Rover’s theft problems subside as stolen car numbers hit three-year low
Land Rover Defender - front tracking

Land Rover’s theft problems subside as stolen car numbers hit three-year low

A package of measures implemented by Jaguar Land Rover to address the issue of its cars being stolen seems to be doing the trick
News
8 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a bargain at this price
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - front action

Car Deal of the Day: 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a bargain at this price

The 2024 Auto Express Performance Car of the Year is now our Deal of the Day for 7 November
News
7 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: newly facelifted BMW 1 Series is a premium hatchback for £294 a month
BMW 1 Series 2024 facelift - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: newly facelifted BMW 1 Series is a premium hatchback for £294 a month

The BMW 1 Series has been renewed with great handling and build quality – it’s our Deal of the Day for Friday 8 November
News
8 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content