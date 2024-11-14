Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Dieselgate is back? Thousands of cars could be recalled as scandal returns

The DfT is currently investigating as many as 47 models across several brands that are suspected to use diesel defeat devices

By:Tom Jervis
14 Nov 2024
Emissions tests questioned

Almost a decade after Volkswagen was pilloried worldwide for using diesel defeat devices on more than 11 million cars, the so-called ‘Dieselgate’ emissions scandal is back in focus as the Department for Transport has announced that it is once again investigating the usage of such technology across the car industry, with thousands of vehicles potentially affected.

Advertisement - Article continues below

According to an investigation by The Times, the DfT has opened a probe into 11 manufacturers across 20 brands, with as many as 47 models suspected to have employed defeat devices in emissions testing, to help them cheat – and beat – the tough regulations set out.

Following the initial Dieselgate investigation, the UK Government made it illegal for manufacturers to sell new vehicles that incorporate defeat devices. Last year, an environmental law group, ClientEarth, submitted a legal complaint, asking the Government to investigate what other vehicles may be using the illegal technology.

Now, a Freedom of Information request by ClientEarth has found that the DfT’s probe started earlier in 2024 under the previous Conservative government, looking at vehicles registered between September 2009 and the end of 2019 – the period in which it’s suspected defeat devices were most prevalent.

In a statement, the DfT told Auto Express: “Defeat devices are illegal, misleading for drivers and can have negative health impacts on the public.

“We routinely and robustly check vehicles against emission standards and have acted quickly to set up an investigation on this matter. We will work with industry to resolve any issues identified.”

If manufacturers are found to have fitted their cars with such devices, they cannot be forced by law to issue a recall – although they likely will issue one themselves at their own expense. What is almost certain, however, is that offending companies will be forced to pay out damages to customers; for example, Volkswagen’s involvement in the initial Dieselgate saga saw the automotive giant shelling out up to £193 million in claims.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ chief executive, Mike Hawes, said that the DfT “has a statutory duty to undertake regular market surveillance and industry helps, where appropriate, their compliance programmes”.

Hawes added: “We are aware of a decision made by the European Court of Justice that brought into question the existing certification of vehicles approved for sale by governments across Europe over a number of years and are working with the department to understand what, if any, implications there may be for the UK.”

Now read our list of the most economical cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car finance scandal firms given more time to process complaints by FCA
Finance contract, car key and calculator on desk

Car finance scandal firms given more time to process complaints by FCA

As much as £16 billion could be up for grabs for car finance customers affected by discretionary commission arrangements
News
14 Nov 2024
MOT failure rate is worse for vans than cars
MOT

MOT failure rate is worse for vans than cars

More than a third of light commercials failed their first MoT last year, new figures show
News
12 Nov 2024
Paris mayor says ‘non’ to through traffic with plans to fine drivers
Renault Zoe being driven in Paris

Paris mayor says ‘non’ to through traffic with plans to fine drivers

Drivers entering Paris city centre will have to prove residency or a valid destination to avoid a fine
News
5 Nov 2024
Surprise fuel duty freeze fails to dampen driver discontent with Autumn Budget
Parliament

Surprise fuel duty freeze fails to dampen driver discontent with Autumn Budget

Was Labour’s first budget a let-down for motorists? Most of our readers think so
News
5 Nov 2024

Most Popular

Hot Land Rover Defender Octa in high demand with close to 3,000 orders at £150,000 each
Land Rover Defender Octa - front action

Hot Land Rover Defender Octa in high demand with close to 3,000 orders at £150,000 each

Buyers aren’t being deterred by the hefty asking price for the most powerful Defender yet, with 2,900 already signing up worldwide
News
12 Nov 2024
Mazda CX-60 is now more comfortable thanks to 2025 updates
Mazda CX-60 - front 3/4 static

Mazda CX-60 is now more comfortable thanks to 2025 updates

Mazda’s SUV has picked up some worthy trim and technical updates
News
13 Nov 2024
Dacia Duster vs MG ZS: which is the best budget hybrid SUV?
Dacia Duster and MG ZS - front tracking

Dacia Duster vs MG ZS: which is the best budget hybrid SUV?

The new Dacia Duster and MG ZS are the UK’s cheapest small SUVs. Which makes more sense in hybrid form?
Car group tests
13 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content