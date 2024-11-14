Dieselgate is back? Thousands of cars could be recalled as scandal returns

Almost a decade after Volkswagen was pilloried worldwide for using diesel defeat devices on more than 11 million cars, the so-called ‘Dieselgate’ emissions scandal is back in focus as the Department for Transport has announced that it is once again investigating the usage of such technology across the car industry, with thousands of vehicles potentially affected.

According to an investigation by The Times, the DfT has opened a probe into 11 manufacturers across 20 brands, with as many as 47 models suspected to have employed defeat devices in emissions testing, to help them cheat – and beat – the tough regulations set out.

Following the initial Dieselgate investigation, the UK Government made it illegal for manufacturers to sell new vehicles that incorporate defeat devices. Last year, an environmental law group, ClientEarth, submitted a legal complaint, asking the Government to investigate what other vehicles may be using the illegal technology.

Now, a Freedom of Information request by ClientEarth has found that the DfT’s probe started earlier in 2024 under the previous Conservative government, looking at vehicles registered between September 2009 and the end of 2019 – the period in which it’s suspected defeat devices were most prevalent.

In a statement, the DfT told Auto Express: “Defeat devices are illegal, misleading for drivers and can have negative health impacts on the public.

“We routinely and robustly check vehicles against emission standards and have acted quickly to set up an investigation on this matter. We will work with industry to resolve any issues identified.”

If manufacturers are found to have fitted their cars with such devices, they cannot be forced by law to issue a recall – although they likely will issue one themselves at their own expense. What is almost certain, however, is that offending companies will be forced to pay out damages to customers; for example, Volkswagen’s involvement in the initial Dieselgate saga saw the automotive giant shelling out up to £193 million in claims.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ chief executive, Mike Hawes, said that the DfT “has a statutory duty to undertake regular market surveillance and industry helps, where appropriate, their compliance programmes”.

Hawes added: “We are aware of a decision made by the European Court of Justice that brought into question the existing certification of vehicles approved for sale by governments across Europe over a number of years and are working with the department to understand what, if any, implications there may be for the UK.”

