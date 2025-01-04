Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Ateca offers sporty SUV style for less than £220 a month

Sporty styling

Despite its advancing years, the SEAT Ateca is still a fine SUV for those who value practicality and a great driving experience – and the sportier Cupra version just ups the ante. This desirable all-round package needn't cost the earth either, as our latest Deal of the Day goes to show.

Leasing Options is currently offering the Cupra Ateca for only £218.55 a month right now. The deal requires a £2,926.19 initial payment, and the agreement is for two years. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but you can tweak this to 8,000 a year for an extra £23.01 a month.

This deal gets you V1 trim. It may be the entry-level version, but there's still plenty to get excited about, with features including a full bodykit, 19-inch wheels, and plenty of Cupra badges and copper-coloured trim.

Inside, you'll find bucket seats, aluminium pedals, a heated sports steering wheel, and even ambient lighting.

The interior may not be the most modern to look at, but it's well put together, the infotainment system is slick, and there are physical controls for the climate control system.

Powering the Ateca V1 is one of the Volkswagen Group's trusty 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines. With 148bhp, performance is punchy enough, with 0-62mph taking 9.3 seconds. It's efficient, too, with Cupra claiming you can get 42.2mpg.

While the V1 isn't blessed with the most powerful engine in the Cupra Ateca range, it's still an enjoyable car to drive, with an agile chassis, sharp steering and excellent body control.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

