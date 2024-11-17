Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Born proves EVs can be fun and cheap, at £202 per month

The Born remains a solid choice and is better value than ever before - it’s our Deal of the Day for 17 November

By:Alastair Crooks
17 Nov 2024
Cupra Born 77kWh V3 - front tracking
  • Good driving dynamics 
  • Sporty styling
  • £202 a month

Volkswagen was a little wide of the mark when it launched the ID.3, but sporty sub-brand Cupra learned from its parent company’s failings and came up with the excellent Born EV. It’s good to drive, looks the part, has plenty of practicality and offers a decent range. 

The Born is good value too, thanks to this personal contract hire agreement we found on our parent website Carwow via Leasing Options Cupra. A two-year deal, it requires an initial deposit of £2,733 followed by monthly payments of £202. There’s a 5,000-mile annual limit, although you’ll only have to pay an extra £15 a month if you increase this to 8,000 miles.

That’ll be awfully tempting as well, because the Cupra drives really well. The rear-mounted electric motor produces 204bhp and a meaty 310Nm of torque, and the car feels noticeably rear-driven in the bends. Cupra has tweaked the chassis over the VW ID.3 (which uses the same platform) and while the Born is a little stiffer, it’s genuinely fun behind the wheel.

A 257-mile range is very competitive and when you do need to stop and top up, the decent 125kW maximum recharge rate allows for a 10 to 80 per cent top up in 30 minutes. 

Inside the Born you’ll find a minimalist cabin that really matches the eye-catching exterior, thanks to lots of Cupra badging and sharp, angular surfacing. It’s well equipped too, with a 12.3-inch central touchscreen featuring wireless smartphone connectivity, a selection of  driving modes, dual-zone climate control, four USB sockets, a heated leather steering wheel and aluminium pedals. 

The Born is roomy inside too, with plenty of space up front and in the back for tall adults. The 385-litre boot is bigger than you get in the Volkswagen Golf - despite that rear-mounted electric motor. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our parent site, Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page…

Check out the Cupra Born Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

