Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Born proves EVs can be fun and cheap, at £202 per month

Good driving dynamics

Sporty styling

£202 a month

Volkswagen was a little wide of the mark when it launched the ID.3, but sporty sub-brand Cupra learned from its parent company’s failings and came up with the excellent Born EV. It’s good to drive, looks the part, has plenty of practicality and offers a decent range.

The Born is good value too, thanks to this personal contract hire agreement we found on our parent website Carwow via Leasing Options Cupra. A two-year deal, it requires an initial deposit of £2,733 followed by monthly payments of £202. There’s a 5,000-mile annual limit, although you’ll only have to pay an extra £15 a month if you increase this to 8,000 miles.

That’ll be awfully tempting as well, because the Cupra drives really well. The rear-mounted electric motor produces 204bhp and a meaty 310Nm of torque, and the car feels noticeably rear-driven in the bends. Cupra has tweaked the chassis over the VW ID.3 (which uses the same platform) and while the Born is a little stiffer, it’s genuinely fun behind the wheel.

A 257-mile range is very competitive and when you do need to stop and top up, the decent 125kW maximum recharge rate allows for a 10 to 80 per cent top up in 30 minutes.

Inside the Born you’ll find a minimalist cabin that really matches the eye-catching exterior, thanks to lots of Cupra badging and sharp, angular surfacing. It’s well equipped too, with a 12.3-inch central touchscreen featuring wireless smartphone connectivity, a selection of driving modes, dual-zone climate control, four USB sockets, a heated leather steering wheel and aluminium pedals.

The Born is roomy inside too, with plenty of space up front and in the back for tall adults. The 385-litre boot is bigger than you get in the Volkswagen Golf - despite that rear-mounted electric motor.

