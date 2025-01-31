Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon Estate has hot looks but a low price of £252 a month

Sporty styling

Huge boot; plush interior

£251.70 a month

Cupra is really flexing its muscles right now, having recently launched a couple of new models and prepping the ground for its forthcoming electric supermini. But the Spanish performance brand hasn’t forgotten its more bread and butter offerings like the Leon – which is our Deal of the Day.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Perhaps bread and butter is a bit unfair, as it’s with models such as the Leon that the brand has built its reputation. Here is a practical family estate car with high equipment levels, macho styling and low monthly payments of £251.70 – what’s not to like?

This deal is available from Carwow Leasey Cupra via the Auto Express Find a Car service, and is for 24 months and 5,000 miles a year. There’s an initial payment of £3,315.40 required, and the mileage cap can be raised to 8,000 a year for under a tenner extra a month if required.

Of course, for this kind of money you’re not going to be getting the keys to the 328bhp 2.0-litre range-topper, but instead something more modest. This deal is for the entry-level car, but don’t let this put you off as it combines all of the hot estate car styling of the top-spec model with cheaper running costs.