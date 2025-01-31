Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon Estate has hot looks but a low price of £252 a month
Offering racy styling and practicality for a low monthly price, the Cupra Leon Estate is our Deal of the Day for 31 January
Cupra is really flexing its muscles right now, having recently launched a couple of new models and prepping the ground for its forthcoming electric supermini. But the Spanish performance brand hasn’t forgotten its more bread and butter offerings like the Leon – which is our Deal of the Day.
Perhaps bread and butter is a bit unfair, as it’s with models such as the Leon that the brand has built its reputation. Here is a practical family estate car with high equipment levels, macho styling and low monthly payments of £251.70 – what’s not to like?
This deal is available from Carwow Leasey Cupra via the Auto Express Find a Car service, and is for 24 months and 5,000 miles a year. There’s an initial payment of £3,315.40 required, and the mileage cap can be raised to 8,000 a year for under a tenner extra a month if required.
Of course, for this kind of money you’re not going to be getting the keys to the 328bhp 2.0-litre range-topper, but instead something more modest. This deal is for the entry-level car, but don’t let this put you off as it combines all of the hot estate car styling of the top-spec model with cheaper running costs.
Under the bonnet, you’ll find one of the Volkswagen Group’s ubiquitous 1.5-litre petrol engines. With 148bhp, it’s a punchy enough performer that’s also quiet, refined and can deliver near-50mpg claimed fuel economy. It’s matched to a smooth-shifting six-speed manual, too.
The 1.5 is paired with V1 trim, which has all of the tech and styling features you’d want. There are LED headlights, two-tone 18-inch alloys, a 12.9-inch central touchscreen with sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, a wireless charging pad for your smartphone, park assist, a rear view camera and adaptive cruise control. That’s on top of all the stylish copper-coloured trim detailing and racy looking exterior styling.
The interior has a nice, sporty look that’s backed up with plush materials. It’s roomy too – there’s 620 litres to play with, and the boot is usefully square, so it can haul all of the family’s clobber with ease.
