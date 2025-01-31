Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon Estate has hot looks but a low price of £252 a month

Offering racy styling and practicality for a low monthly price, the Cupra Leon Estate is our Deal of the Day for 31 January

By:James Batchelor
31 Jan 2025
Cupra Leon estate - front tracking
  • Sporty styling
  • Huge boot; plush interior
  • £251.70 a month

Cupra is really flexing its muscles right now, having recently launched a couple of new models and prepping the ground for its forthcoming electric supermini. But the Spanish performance brand hasn’t forgotten its more bread and butter offerings like the Leon – which is our Deal of the Day.

Perhaps bread and butter is a bit unfair, as it’s with models such as the Leon that the brand has built its reputation. Here is a practical family estate car with high equipment levels, macho styling and low monthly payments of £251.70  – what’s not to like?

This deal is available from Carwow Leasey Cupra via the Auto Express Find a Car service, and is for 24 months and 5,000 miles a year. There’s an initial payment of £3,315.40 required, and the mileage cap can be raised to 8,000 a year for under a tenner extra a month if required. 

Of course, for this kind of money you’re not going to be getting the keys to the 328bhp 2.0-litre range-topper, but instead something more modest. This deal is for the entry-level car, but don’t let this put you off as it combines all of the hot estate car styling of the top-spec model with cheaper running costs.

Under the bonnet, you’ll find one of the Volkswagen Group’s ubiquitous 1.5-litre petrol engines. With 148bhp, it’s a punchy enough performer that’s also quiet, refined and can deliver near-50mpg claimed fuel economy. It’s matched to a smooth-shifting six-speed manual, too. 

The 1.5 is paired with V1 trim, which has all of the tech and styling features you’d want. There are LED headlights, two-tone 18-inch alloys, a 12.9-inch central touchscreen with sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, a wireless charging pad for your smartphone, park assist, a rear view camera and adaptive cruise control. That’s on top of all the stylish copper-coloured trim detailing and racy looking exterior styling. 

The interior has a nice, sporty look that’s backed up with plush materials. It’s roomy too – there’s 620 litres to play with, and the boot is usefully square, so it can haul all of the family’s clobber with ease.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Leon Estate leasing deals from leading providers on our Cupra Leon Estate deals hub page… 

All our latest Cupra Leon Estate deals

Check out the Cupra Leon Estate Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

James Batchelor
