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New Cupra Tavascan range grows bigger and cheaper, with a load more tech

To go with its new entry-level trim grade and battery option, the Tavascan is available with new features, including vehicle-to-load and launch control

By:Matt Robinson, Tom Jervis
6 Oct 2026
2026 Cupra Tavascan - front 3/48

Occupying a hotly contested part of the electric car market, the Cupra Tavascan needs to do all it can to stand out. Cupra certainly isn’t resting on its laurels - having already announced a new, smaller battery option and an extra trim grade, the Spanish Volkswagen Group subsidiary has revealed a raft of new technical features for the SUV.

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All Tavascans from the V1 grade upwards have gained a smartphone unlocking feature plus a vehicle-to-load function that allows for various three-pin appliances to be powered directly by the car’s high-voltage battery. It should be perfect if you’re in the middle of nowhere and fancy boiling the kettle to make a brew. 

V2 and higher grades now benefit from a Sennheiser Contrabass sound system, while the high-performance VZ models have an added launch control feature. All models use a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a big upgrade from the previous 5.3-inch setup. There’s also a 15-inch, Google Android-powered infotainment system

The Origin trim, first confirmed earlier this year, brings the total number of Tavascan trim levels to five. From there upwards, it’s V1, V2, VZ and VZ Extreme. Standard equipment on the Origin includes Vulcano 19-inch alloy wheels, the aforementioned infotainment and instrument cluster combo, a rear parking camera and heated front seats.

The £39,995 Tavascan Origin is exclusively available with the new 58kWh battery pack and a 187bhp electric motor. That same powertrain can also be combined with the V1 and V2 trim levels. It has a WLTP combined range figure of 273 miles, and can cover the 0-62mph sprint in 8.6 seconds. It has a 105kW rapid charging capability, down from the 135kW capacity of Tavascan models with larger batteries, making for a 10-80 per cent top-up in 26 minutes. 

While offering a new, more affordable entry point to the range, Cupra has also trimmed the prices of some of its existing models. At £45,750, the Tavascan V1 in 282bhp form is now £1,600 cheaper, and there’s £1,060 and £1,005 off the VZ and VZ Extreme, giving new prices of £54,930 and £59,830.

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