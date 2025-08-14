Range-topping VZ2 model

335bhp, four-wheel drive and 299-mile range

Only £349.58 a month

Laying down £61,000 on a brand-new range-topping Cupra Tavascan will be a little too much to stomach for some people. But if you have your heart seat on one, there's a much cheaper way – the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

The Cupra Tavascan is looking like great value for money right now on our marketplace, with lease prices starting at a very affordable £290 a month. But here we're focusing on the best Tavascan money can buy – the 335bhp, twin-motor, four-wheel-drive VZ2.

This four-year deal from UK Carline costs just £349.58 a month after an initial payment of £4,195.01. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, while an 8,000-mile agreement can be yours for £361.19 a month and a £4,334.24 initial payment.

This top-drawer Tavascan VZ2 comes with a list price of £60,845, and consequently leaves buyers wanting for nothing.

Standard equipment includes massive 21-inch forged alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated bucket seats, and a Sennheiser Premium Audio sound system. This is on top of the entry-level V1's hands-free electric tailgate, 15-inch touchscreen, and wireless phone charging. The interior is made all the more special by plenty of copper detailing and stunning ambient lighting.