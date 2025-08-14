Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Tavascan offers high performance for a surprisingly low cost

Cupra’s electric coupe-SUV is looking like great value for money right now, especially the top-spec VZ2. It’s our Deal of the Day for 19 January.

By:George Armitage
19 Jan 2026
Cupra Tavascan – front cornering, left
  • Range-topping VZ2 model
  • 335bhp, four-wheel drive and 299-mile range 
  • Only £349.58 a month

Laying down £61,000 on a brand-new range-topping Cupra Tavascan will be a little too much to stomach for some people. But if you have your heart seat on one, there's a much cheaper way – the Auto Express Buy A Car service

The Cupra Tavascan is looking like great value for money right now on our marketplace, with lease prices starting at a very affordable £290 a month. But here we're focusing on the best Tavascan money can buy – the 335bhp, twin-motor, four-wheel-drive VZ2. 

This four-year deal from UK Carline costs just £349.58 a month after an initial payment of £4,195.01. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, while an 8,000-mile agreement can be yours for £361.19 a month and a £4,334.24 initial payment. 

This top-drawer Tavascan VZ2 comes with a list price of £60,845, and consequently leaves buyers wanting for nothing. 

Standard equipment includes massive 21-inch forged alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated bucket seats, and a Sennheiser Premium Audio sound system. This is on top of the entry-level V1's hands-free electric tailgate, 15-inch touchscreen, and wireless phone charging. The interior is made all the more special by plenty of copper detailing and stunning ambient lighting.

The level of performance on offer is pretty impressive, too. The dual electric motors give a total of 335bhp, allowing 0-62mph to be covered in just 5.5 seconds. Standard adaptive dampers can soften or stiffen the ride at the press of a button.

The 77kWh battery pack gives a claimed range of 299 miles, while a 10-80 per cent top-up will take 28 minutes thanks to a maximum DC charging speed of 135kW. 

The Tavascan drives in a sporty fashion with well weighted and accurate steering, and excellent body control. It's also quite a roomy car despite that sloping roof line, with plenty of room for back-seat passengers.   

Cupra Tavascan – dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Tavascan leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Tavascan page.

Check out the Cupra Tavascan deal

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

