Car Deal of the Day: Dependable Dacia Duster is an excellent family SUV for £194 a month

Rugged and no-nonsense SUVs don’t come much better than the Dacia Duster. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 December

By:James Batchelor
2 Dec 2024
Dacia Duster Hybrid - front off road
  • Characterful SUV
  • Spacious interior
  • £194.44 per month

The new Dacia Duster has only just gone on sale, but it's already being offered with an array of tempting deals to bargain-hunting Brits, and this Cyber Monday offer caught our eye.

Available through Select Car Leasing Dacia, this deal, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, sees you getting behind the wheel for just £194.44 a month. There's an initial payment of £2,627.28, but after that it's that low £194.44 every month for two years. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but you can raise this to a more flexible 8,000 miles per annum for just £7.68 a month.

This deal is for the 1.2-litre Expression model – one up from the entry-level Essential trim. That entry-level 1.0-litre bi-fuel car is cheaper at £187.62 from Blue Chilli Dacia Leasing, but we feel the extra £6.82 for the Expression’s extra spec and 200cc is well worth it. Expression upgrades the Essential's steel wheels for 17-inch diamond cut wheels, for instance, along with adding a parking camera and touchscreen infotainment system – must-have kit for most families. 

The Duster has always been an honest and very rational SUV ever since it launched in the UK more than 10 years ago. This brand-new model doesn't dispense with that rugged, no-nonsense character, but has added some flair and luxuries that most buyers crave these days. It’s one of the reasons why we named it as the Auto Express Small SUV of the Year for 2024. 

The interior does feel like it's been built to a price (it has), but that's why it's such great value for money. While the plastics are a bit scratchy, everything feels well screwed together, and Dacia has worked hard on giving the interior a playful vibe with different patterns and styling elements to lift the mood. 

It's roomy inside, too, and the tech works just like you'd want it to. Power comes from the excellent 128bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine. The Duster is easy to drive, and also feels grown up and surprisingly refined on the move.       

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Dacia Duster leasing deals from leading providers on our Dacia Duster deals hub page… 

Check out the Dacia Duster Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

James Batchelor
