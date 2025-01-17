Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Carry seven in comfort with the Dacia Jogger for just £236 a month

The family-friendly Jogger embarrasses more expensive SUVs and is our Deal of the Day for 17 January

By:James Batchelor
17 Jan 2025
  • Huge interior
  • Easy to drive
  • £235.27 a month

Odd name aside, the Dacia Jogger is proof that the Romanian brand still understands what family buyers want. It’s very roomy, has seven seats, is easy to drive and as cheap as chips to own. No wonder we named it our Family Car of the Year in 2022 and 2023. 

And it really is lightweight on your wallet, as this Deal of the Day goes to show. Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Willow Leasing Dacia is offering the Jogger for an extremely reasonable £235.27 a month for three years. 

There’s an initial payment to sort, of course – in this case it’s £3,121.24 – and the deal is limited to 5,000 miles a year. Need more? You can double this to 10,000 per annum for a mere £14 extra a month. 

There was once a time when owning a Dacia really did mean motoring on a shoestring, but that’s no longer the case. While this deal is for the entry-level Essential model, it has features which are far from basic. 

It comes with air-conditioning, cruise control, a speed limiter and rear parking sensors, which should help make slotting the Jogger into a space at the supermarket a doddle. There’s also a neat holder so you can connect your smartphone and use it as the car’s infotainment system thanks to a handy Dacia app. 

Space really is the name of the game with the Jogger, though, as it embarrasses SUVs that cost significantly more. There’s loads of room in the middle row thanks to the car’s long wheelbase and boxy roofline, and while it may be a bit of a faff squeezing into the two rearmost seats, they’re perfectly fine for children. Large windows all-round make the interior feel light and spacious, and ensure good visibility for the driver. 

Powering the Jogger is the entry-level engine – but it’s the one we’d recommend for families on a budget. It’s a 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit with 108bhp, which means the Jogger isn’t a quick car (nor would you expect it to be). But a chunky 200Nm of torque is available low down in the rev range and makes the big Dacia surprisingly punchy around town, even when fully loaded with people and luggage. 

The six-speed manual gearbox changes ratios precisely, and the Renault Clio underpinnings give an accurate and easygoing drive.

It may not have style by the bucket-load, but the Jogger does have a bit of flair, especially with its SUV-like plastic wheelarch surrounds and a slightly raised ride height. This is very enjoyable family motoring at a fantastically low price.          

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Dacia Jogger leasing deals from leading providers on our Dacia Jogger deals hub page… 

See our Dacia Jogger deals

Check out the Dacia Jogger Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

