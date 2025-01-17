Car Deal of the Day: Carry seven in comfort with the Dacia Jogger for just £236 a month

Huge interior

Easy to drive

£235.27 a month

Odd name aside, the Dacia Jogger is proof that the Romanian brand still understands what family buyers want. It’s very roomy, has seven seats, is easy to drive and as cheap as chips to own. No wonder we named it our Family Car of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

And it really is lightweight on your wallet, as this Deal of the Day goes to show. Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Willow Leasing Dacia is offering the Jogger for an extremely reasonable £235.27 a month for three years.

There’s an initial payment to sort, of course – in this case it’s £3,121.24 – and the deal is limited to 5,000 miles a year. Need more? You can double this to 10,000 per annum for a mere £14 extra a month.

There was once a time when owning a Dacia really did mean motoring on a shoestring, but that’s no longer the case. While this deal is for the entry-level Essential model, it has features which are far from basic.

It comes with air-conditioning, cruise control, a speed limiter and rear parking sensors, which should help make slotting the Jogger into a space at the supermarket a doddle. There’s also a neat holder so you can connect your smartphone and use it as the car’s infotainment system thanks to a handy Dacia app.