Car Deal of the Day: the Dacia Jogger is a seven-seater load-lugger for a bargain price
There is no cheaper way to get a seven-seater car on your driveway. The Dacia Jogger is our Deal of the Day for 17 March.
- Very roomy
- Easy to drive
- £237.68 a month
If you know a thing or two about Dacia, then you'll be aware that value is the name of its game. And nowhere is that better illustrated than with the Dacia Jogger, because it's Britain's cheapest seven-seater car – and the lease deals are pretty impressive, too.
This one from Carwow Leasey, which sees the spacious Dacia come with a monthly price of just £237.68. An initial payment of £3,147.16 may seem a little steep at first, but that helps to keep the price-per-month as low as possible. Plus, this is a four-year deal.
Mileage is fixed at 5,000 miles a year, but you can double this to 10,000 for just £16.32 extra a month. So, that'll be £254 a month for a seven-seater family car for a total of 40,000 miles – that's stunning value.
That low price doesn't equal a basic set of wheels, either. True, this deal is for the entry-level Essential, but as the name implies it has all the basics covered, and in reality has pretty much everything you need in a car like this.
There's air-conditioning, cruise control, a speed limiter and rear parking sensors. Sadly, there is no infotainment screen, but there is a handy holder to connect your smartphone to the car. The neat Dacia app then transforms your phone into the car's infotainment system, and it works well.
No doubt the main reason why you'll be considering a Jogger is because you need space – and lots of it. The Jogger embarrasses SUVs that cost several thousand pounds more, with its long wheelbase and three rows of seats that prioritise space and comfort.
Admittedly, the rear-most pair of seats are better suited to children rather than adults on long journeys, but even lanky grown-ups can travel back there for shorter trips. The seats easily fold, too, allowing a huge boot to be created, and the second row of seats are comfy. The whole interior feels very light and spacious, and there's great visibility for the driver.
Paired with the entry-level spec is a 1.0-litre petrol engine. It's a revvy three-cylinder unit with 108bhp with a healthy 200Nm of torque, which helps get the car up to speed quickly enough for such a large vehicle.
Overall, it isn't a thrill-a-minute car behind the wheel and most similarly priced (and smaller) SUVs outshine it in the driving department, but that's not really the point of the Jogger. If you want space at a knock-down price, look no further.
