Car Deal of the Day: the Dacia Jogger is a seven-seater load-lugger for a bargain price

Very roomy

Easy to drive

£237.68 a month

If you know a thing or two about Dacia, then you'll be aware that value is the name of its game. And nowhere is that better illustrated than with the Dacia Jogger, because it's Britain's cheapest seven-seater car – and the lease deals are pretty impressive, too.

This one from Carwow Leasey, which sees the spacious Dacia come with a monthly price of just £237.68. An initial payment of £3,147.16 may seem a little steep at first, but that helps to keep the price-per-month as low as possible. Plus, this is a four-year deal.

Mileage is fixed at 5,000 miles a year, but you can double this to 10,000 for just £16.32 extra a month. So, that'll be £254 a month for a seven-seater family car for a total of 40,000 miles – that's stunning value.

That low price doesn't equal a basic set of wheels, either. True, this deal is for the entry-level Essential, but as the name implies it has all the basics covered, and in reality has pretty much everything you need in a car like this.

There's air-conditioning, cruise control, a speed limiter and rear parking sensors. Sadly, there is no infotainment screen, but there is a handy holder to connect your smartphone to the car. The neat Dacia app then transforms your phone into the car's infotainment system, and it works well.