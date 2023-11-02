Car Deal of the Day: budget-friendly Dacia Sandero for £192 a month

Easy to drive

Over 53mpg

£192.28 a month

Ask anyone to name a cheap supermini and the Dacia Sandero immediately springs to mind.

But while its list price has risen over the years, it's still a very competitive offering in a dwindling pool of small hatchbacks. And as this deal goes to show, giving value is still core to the Sandero's CV.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, First Vehicle Leasing has this eye-catching deal, which sees you taking the keys for just £192.28 a month.

There is an initial payment of £2,606.36 to settle first, and the agreement is for 48 months. There's a 5,000-miles-a-year cap on this deal, but this can be bumped up to 8,000 a year for just under £8 extra a month.

Searching through the Auto Express Find a Car pages, we did find a cheaper deal currently available on the Sandero. But we chose this First Vehicle Leasing deal because for £2 extra a month you're getting the more desirable Expression trim.

This mid-range model adds an eight-inch media display, along with Bluetooth, smartphone mirroring, DAB radio, and steering wheel controls. Expression also adds keyless entry, rear parking sensors, auto lights and wipers, body-coloured trim, and more upmarket-looking trims for the 16-inch wheels.

Power comes from one of Dacia's trusty 90bhp 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engines. On paper, its 0-62mph time of 12.2 seconds isn't remarkable, but the Sandero feels quicker than that thanks to its characterful engine.

It's mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, which is good for cruising, and perhaps explains why Dacia says you'll be getting over 53mpg.

Unlike earlier Sanderos, the current model doesn't feel like it's been built to a price. Fit and finish is good considering the Dacia’s price, and the car handles securely with great ride comfort.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Dacia Sandero leasing offers from leading providers on our Dacia Sandero hub page…

See our Dacia Sandero deals

Check out the Dacia Sandero Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…