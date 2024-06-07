Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: rugged Dacia Sandero Stepway for the same money as a standard Sandero

Our Car Deal of the Day for 7 June is a new limited-time finance offer for Dacia’s jacked-up supermini

by: Ellis Hyde
7 Jun 2024
Dacia Sandero Stepway - front
  • Rugged looks and no-nonsense interior
  • Available from £162 per month
  • Limited-time offer until 1 July

We’re big fans of the Dacia Sandero Stepway here at Auto Express, and clearly so are UK motorists, as the tough-looking, jacked-up supermini has been outselling the regular Sandero. Now, Dacia has decided to boost its appeal even further by offering the Sandero Stepway for the same money as its famously cheap sibling.

Until 1 July, the Sandero Stepway in either mid-range Expression or top-flight Extreme trim is available with a new Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deal that includes an extra £750 deposit contribution from Dacia and allows for monthly payments at a rate of 6.9 per cent APR, the same price as a regular Sandero with the equivalent trim and engine.

With this limited-time offer, you can get a new Sandero Stepway from as little as £162 per month on a four-year PCP with a £2,915 customer deposit. That means you’d pay £10,691 to have the car for four years, after which you can hand the keys back and move onto a new model, or pay the optional final payment of £7,320 to own the car outright.

Standard kit with Expression trim includes fabric upholstery on the dash, soft-touch steering wheel, a reversing camera, keyless entry, removable smartphone holder and an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Plus, some safety features like blind spot warning, lane-keeping assist and traffic sign recognition. 

Extreme models get copper-brown accents, 16-inch alloy wheels (rather than the steel rims on other versions), automatic air-conditioning and wipers, all-round parking sensors, sat-nav built-in and a leather steering wheel. 

Meanwhile engine options include the ‘TCe 90’ turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 90bhp, a ‘TCe 100 Bi-Fuel’ engine that can run on LPG and the newly introduced ‘TCe 110’ petrol engine that produces 108bhp and 200Nm of torque. 

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Dacia Sandero Stepway Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

