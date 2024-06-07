Car Deal of the Day: rugged Dacia Sandero Stepway for the same money as a standard Sandero

Rugged looks and no-nonsense interior

We’re big fans of the Dacia Sandero Stepway here at Auto Express, and clearly so are UK motorists, as the tough-looking, jacked-up supermini has been outselling the regular Sandero. Now, Dacia has decided to boost its appeal even further by offering the Sandero Stepway for the same money as its famously cheap sibling.

Until 1 July, the Sandero Stepway in either mid-range Expression or top-flight Extreme trim is available with a new Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deal that includes an extra £750 deposit contribution from Dacia and allows for monthly payments at a rate of 6.9 per cent APR, the same price as a regular Sandero with the equivalent trim and engine.

With this limited-time offer, you can get a new Sandero Stepway from as little as £162 per month on a four-year PCP with a £2,915 customer deposit. That means you’d pay £10,691 to have the car for four years, after which you can hand the keys back and move onto a new model, or pay the optional final payment of £7,320 to own the car outright.

Standard kit with Expression trim includes fabric upholstery on the dash, soft-touch steering wheel, a reversing camera, keyless entry, removable smartphone holder and an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Plus, some safety features like blind spot warning, lane-keeping assist and traffic sign recognition.

Extreme models get copper-brown accents, 16-inch alloy wheels (rather than the steel rims on other versions), automatic air-conditioning and wipers, all-round parking sensors, sat-nav built-in and a leather steering wheel.

Meanwhile engine options include the ‘TCe 90’ turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 90bhp, a ‘TCe 100 Bi-Fuel’ engine that can run on LPG and the newly introduced ‘TCe 110’ petrol engine that produces 108bhp and 200Nm of torque.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

