News

Car Deal of the Day: electric Dacia Spring looks even cheaper at £169 per month

Dacia’s new all-electric Spring starts at £14,995 in the UK and finance offers look tempting

by: Sam Naylor
4 Jun 2024
Dacia Spring - front static
  • New model will be the cheapest electric car you can buy
  • 137-mile range
  • 48kW fast charging available, choice of motors

The new Dacia Spring is now available to order in the UK and prices start at £14,995 for this all-new electric car. It joins the market as the cheapest EV you can buy as a new car, being comfortably cheaper than rivals such as the Vauxhall Corsa Electric.

Dacia has also announced an example PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) finance deal on the new Spring, which we’ve picked as our Car Deal of the Day. With a £2,325 deposit you can get into a Spring for just £169 a month at 3.9 per cent APR. That’s over 49 months with a 6,000-mile annual mileage limit.

The deal is for the entry-level Dacia Spring Expression model, but all versions come with a 26.8kWh battery for 137 miles of driving range. You can move up to the mid-spec Expression 65 version with a £2,722 deposit and monthly payments of £179 on the same deal.

The top-spec Extreme 65 is available with a £2,763 deposit at £189 a month, and with its more powerful 64bhp motor (lower-spec Expression cars make do with just 44bhp), it’s probably the one to go for.

Dacia is also offering low-deposit options for finance customers. Instead of the deposits above, the different trim levels are available with lower deposits and higher monthly payments of £217, £235 , and £246 respectively. There’s also an option to add the cost of a home charger into the monthly payment for the car, at around £20 a month.

All versions come with a seven-inch touchscreen display, cruise control, parking sensors, air conditioning and 15-inch wheels. Higher-spec Extreme 65 comes with electric windows all round, a ten-inch screen with nav, smartphone connectivity and a two-way charger that lets you power external appliances with the car battery.

Check out the petrol Dacia Spring Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

Sam Naylor
