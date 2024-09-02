Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: Dacia Spring is a cheap EV from £158 per month

Dacia Spring shows all-electric power needn’t cost a bundle with this offer, which is our Deal of the Day for 2 September

by: Alastair Crooks
2 Sep 2024
Dacia Spring - front cornering
  • Spacious interior
  • All-electric 
  • £158 per month

The first deliveries of Dacia’s eagerly anticipated Spring EV won’t arrive until October, but there are already deals to be had on this little all-electric city car. Direct from Dacia, you can now capitalise on an ‘Electric Boost’ offer that is worth up to £500. 

Available on a personal contract purchase (PCP) agreement over four years, Dacia will provide a £500 deposit contribution on the Spring, dropping the monthly payments to just £158. This deal is based on a customer contribution of £2,325 and an APR interest rate of 3.9 per cent, with an annual mileage limit of 6,000 miles. This offer also extends to cash buyers, meaning the entry price point of the Spring drops to £14,495. 

Already one of the cheapest cars on sale, the Dacia Spring proves you can have low-cost, zero-emissions motoring. The entry-level model has a dinky 26.8kWh battery, but a kerbweight of less than a tonne means the EV offers a useful range of 140 miles.

The standard ‘Expression’ trim level comes with a decent selection of standard equipment, including a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a USB port, speed limiter, cruise control, electric front windows, rear parking sensors and air-conditioning.

Despite its tiny proportions, the Dacia Spring features an impressive luggage-carrying capacity of 1,004 litres with the rear seats down or 308 litres with them up. There's also plenty of space for adults in the back seats. 

For a wide range of Dacia Spring leasing and finance deals, check out our parent site Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Dacia Spring Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

