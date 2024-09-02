Car Deal of the Day: Dacia Spring is a cheap EV from £158 per month

Spacious interior

All-electric

£158 per month

The first deliveries of Dacia’s eagerly anticipated Spring EV won’t arrive until October, but there are already deals to be had on this little all-electric city car. Direct from Dacia, you can now capitalise on an ‘Electric Boost’ offer that is worth up to £500.

Available on a personal contract purchase (PCP) agreement over four years, Dacia will provide a £500 deposit contribution on the Spring, dropping the monthly payments to just £158. This deal is based on a customer contribution of £2,325 and an APR interest rate of 3.9 per cent, with an annual mileage limit of 6,000 miles. This offer also extends to cash buyers, meaning the entry price point of the Spring drops to £14,495.

Already one of the cheapest cars on sale, the Dacia Spring proves you can have low-cost, zero-emissions motoring. The entry-level model has a dinky 26.8kWh battery, but a kerbweight of less than a tonne means the EV offers a useful range of 140 miles.

The standard ‘Expression’ trim level comes with a decent selection of standard equipment, including a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a USB port, speed limiter, cruise control, electric front windows, rear parking sensors and air-conditioning.

Despite its tiny proportions, the Dacia Spring features an impressive luggage-carrying capacity of 1,004 litres with the rear seats down or 308 litres with them up. There's also plenty of space for adults in the back seats.

