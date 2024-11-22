Car Deal of the Day: Cheap and charming Dacia Spring is a steal at £126 a month

Characterful EV city car

Efficient and easy to drive

£126.23 per month

You’ll have heard of the Dacia Spring, because earlier this year the Romanian brand launched what’s currently the UK’s cheapest new electric car.

The dinky Dacia is stunning value for money, with prices starting from £14,995 – lease one, though, and it’s even more tempting, which is why it’s our Deal of the Day for 22 November.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Available through Blue Chilli Dacia Leasing via our Carwow parent site, this affordable city car can be had for an extremely appealing £126.23 a month. The deal is for 48 months and requires an initial payment of £1,874.74; mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but if you want to bump this up to a more flexible 8,000 miles per annum, it will cost just over a fiver a month to do so.

Dacia is well versed at keeping costs low and value high, and with the Spring you get a lot more for your money than you might imagine. Although this deal is for the entry-level Expression model, air-conditioning, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, rear parking sensors and six airbags are all included as standard. And instead of an expensive touchscreen, there’s a neat way of using your phone as your infotainment system.

Along with Expression trim, this deal gets you the Electric 45 powertrain. That means a 26.8kWh battery pack, a claimed range of 140 miles and a 44bhp electric motor. It doesn’t sound a lot, but this car weighs well under 1,000kg, so it’s zippy enough around town, and efficient, too.

Couple this with a fantastically tight turning circle and a quiet ride thanks to super-slim tyres, and the Spring is a cracking little car that’s brimming with personality.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our parent site, Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page…

Check out the Dacia Spring Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selections here…