Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Cheap and charming Dacia Spring is a steal at £126 a month

Dinky Dacia is a cheap-as-chips EV city car – it’s our Deal of the Day for 22 November

By:James Batchelor
22 Nov 2024
Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - front
  • Characterful EV city car
  • Efficient and easy to drive
  • £126.23 per month

You’ll have heard of the Dacia Spring, because earlier this year the Romanian brand launched what’s currently the UK’s cheapest new electric car

The dinky Dacia is stunning value for money, with prices starting from £14,995 – lease one, though, and it’s even more tempting, which is why it’s our Deal of the Day for 22 November. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Available through Blue Chilli Dacia Leasing via our Carwow parent site, this affordable city car can be had for an extremely appealing £126.23 a month. The deal is for 48 months and requires an initial payment of £1,874.74; mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but if you want to bump this up to a more flexible 8,000 miles per annum, it will cost just over a fiver a month to do so. 

Dacia is well versed at keeping costs low and value high, and with the Spring you get a lot more for your money than you might imagine. Although this deal is for the entry-level Expression model, air-conditioning, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, rear parking sensors and six airbags are all included as standard. And instead of an expensive touchscreen, there’s a neat way of using your phone as your infotainment system. 

Along with Expression trim, this deal gets you the Electric 45 powertrain. That means a 26.8kWh battery pack, a claimed range of 140 miles and a 44bhp electric motor. It doesn’t sound a lot, but this car weighs well under 1,000kg, so it’s zippy enough around town, and efficient, too. 

Couple this with a fantastically tight turning circle and a quiet ride thanks to super-slim tyres, and the Spring is a cracking little car that’s brimming with personality.      

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our parent site, Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page… 

Check out the Dacia Spring Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selections here

Skip advert
Advertisement
James Batchelor
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: MINI Cooper E blends retro charm and electric power for only £214 a month
MINI Cooper SE - front

Car Deal of the Day: MINI Cooper E blends retro charm and electric power for only £214 a month

Style and EV power needn’t cost the earth with the MINI Cooper E Classic – it’s our Deal of the Day for 21 November
News
21 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Super-smooth hybrid Toyota Corolla Touring Sports for £200 a month
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Super-smooth hybrid Toyota Corolla Touring Sports for £200 a month

Hybrid motoring doesn’t come much better than with the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports – it’s our Deal of the Day for 20 November
News
20 Nov 2024
Best new car deals: top buys for Black Friday
Best new car deals - header image

Best new car deals: top buys for Black Friday

Thinking of buying a new car? These are some of the best deals on the market right now…
Best cars & vans
20 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer is an EV load-lugger for under £190 a month
Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric UK

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer is an EV load-lugger for under £190 a month

The Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric brings a big boot and a decent EV range – it’s our Deal of the Day for 19 November
News
19 Nov 2024

Most Popular

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys
Opinion - Vauxhall Corsa-e

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys

Editor Paul Barker takes a closer look at our 2024 Used Car Awards
Opinion
20 Nov 2024
Best used cars to buy 2024
Best used cars 2024

Best used cars to buy 2024

From city cars to large SUVs, here’s our annual pick of the star performers that’ll save you thousands when you buy them used instead of new
Best cars & vans
22 Nov 2024
New Jaguar logos unveiled as big concept reveal moves closer
New Jaguar logo 1

New Jaguar logos unveiled as big concept reveal moves closer

Jaguar has revealed its new logos and styling details ahead of its transition into a luxury EV brand
News
19 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content