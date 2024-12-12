Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy some French style with this DS 3 for £195 a month

Distinctive design

Plush interior

£195.62 per month

It doesn’t happen very often, but French premium brand DS Automobiles has unveiled a brand new car. Called No8, it’s a super-luxurious coupé-SUV with a mega electric range, and it’ll go on sale next year with a predicted price tag of between £45,000 and £72,000. However, what if you want a slice of Gallic luxury, but can’t stretch to that?

Advertisement - Article continues below

This offer could be the answer. It’s for the posh DS 3 crossover which can be had for as little as £195.62 a month. Available from Xcite Car Leasing DS through the Auto Express Find a Car service, the deal covers a 36-month contract and requires an initial payment of £2,617.49, then that low monthly price. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but can be pushed up to 8,000 for an extra £11.49 a month.

For that you’ll get a punchy 128bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and eight-speed automatic gearbox with sporty Performance Line trim. This spec gets you Alcantara upholstery, a 10.3-inch touchscreen, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, wireless smartphone integration, along with 17-inch alloys and black exterior detailing.

The DS 3 really stands out on account of its design. The exterior styling is distinctive, while the interior has a premium look and feel – it’s really like nothing else on the road.

While the DS 3 shares a lot of its mechanicals with its sister cars from Peugeot and Vauxhall, there is a greater focus on comfort. The DS 3 has a supple ride, lofty driving position and is an easy car to drive.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top DS 3 leasing deals from leading providers on our DS 3 deals hub page…

DS 3 for £195.62 a month

Click above to see today's deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…