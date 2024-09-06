The moment that many thought and some hope would never come has finally arrived. This is the first-ever fully-electric Ferrari – the all-new Luce – and it is almost guaranteed to be the most-talked about car of 2026.

Ferrari took an unconventional approach to designing the Luce, by which we mean its in-house team, led by chief designer Flavio Manzoni, wasn’t responsible for it. Instead, both the styling and interior were entrusted to LoveFrom – a creative collective co-founded by Sir Jony Ive (the man who designed the iPhone), and Marc Newson.

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These are arguably two of the most influential industrial designers of all time and have probably designed something in your house, if not in your hand right now. However neither of them have ever designed a car.

Ferrari wanted something radical and unique for the Luce, for LoveForm to bring a fresh perspective and a totally new design language. It says “the designers were given the freedom to conceive a disruptive yet coherent form”. The guiding principle was apparently ‘simplification’, “with styling cues that recall closed forms and smooth, pure shapes.”

The Ferrari Luce is the first four-door, five-seater in the company’s history and a defining element of it is the enormous glasshouse. The shell-like form extends below the belt line to the extremes of the car, tucking below the floating aerodynamic wings at the front and rear. The enormous black panel in the nose appears to be a continuation of a similar motif we’ve seen on Ferrari F80 and 849 Testarossa supercars.