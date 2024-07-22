Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: Fiat 500 is chic and cheap at only £179 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 22 July appeals to city dwellers who are both fashionable and frugal

by: Ellis Hyde
22 Jul 2024
Fiat 500 Hybrid - front cornering
  • Stylish little city car
  • Efficient engine with mild-hybrid tech
  • £179 per month with £1,864 initial payment

The modern interpretation of the Fiat 500 may have landed back in 2007 and was last facelifted in 2016, but it’s still a very chic little urban runabout, plus it now comes with mild-hybrid tech and is available from as little as £179 per month

Advertisement - Article continues below

That price is for a three-year lease deal on the Fiat 500 in entry-level trim, which is being offered by Lease My Vehicle through our parent site Carwow. The deal requires a reasonable initial payment of £1,864, followed by monthly payments of just £179.

Included in that price is the standard mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, which should be plenty for anyone with a short commute or just wants the fashionable Fiat for cutting a rug on the high street, not road trips to and from the Scottish highlands.

The three-cylinder, 1.0-litre petrol engine under the bonnet uses a 12-volt mild-hybrid system that includes a belt starter-generator and a small battery, which is recharged when the car slows down or under braking. This allows for CO2 emissions of just 110g/km, fuel economy up to 57.6mpg and smooth power delivery, says Fiat. 

Unsurprisingly for a small city car, the Fiat 500 is very nimble and a reasonably fun car to drive around town, however with its three-pot engine producing only 69bhp, 0-62mph takes nearly 14 seconds. Plus interior space is very limited – especially in the rear seats – and the boot is just 185 litres, compared to the 252 litres you get in a Hyundai i10.

Standard kit on the base Fiat 500 includes 15-inch wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, air conditioning, cruise control and fixed glass roof. 

Our Car Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Fiat 500 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

