Car Deal of the Day: Ford’s Capri coupe-SUV is a great fit for families at this price

The Ford Capri will be remembered as one of the most contentious launches in recent years, purely on account of its name. But controversy aside, the Capri is a distinctive family SUV for the style-conscious – and it's cheaper than you might think.

It hasn't been on sale for very long, but there are lease deals aplenty right now. This one, from VIPGateway Ford Leasing, sees a monthly payment of £386.32 for 36 months after an initial payment of £4,934.79. The offer sees mileage capped at 5,000 a year, but if you want to bump that up to a more flexible 8,000 miles, then it'll be £31.52 extra.

This deal is for the top battery (a smaller 55kWh version arrives on the market later). At 77kWh, Ford claims a very competitive 389 miles of range, and a 10 to 80 per cent roadside charge will take 28 minutes. Power, meanwhile, stands at 286bhp, which equates to a 0-62mph acceleration time of 6.4 seconds and top speed of 111mph.

For this money you'll be taking delivery of the Select model. It comes with heated sports seats, including 12-way electric adjustment and massage functionality for the driver, plus a heated steering wheel and a massive 14.6-inch portrait touchscreen that can neatly be adjusted to reduce glare and be moved to reveal a hidden storage area. Interior quality is good, and there's almost as much space in the back seats as there is in Ford's other electric SUV, the Explorer.

Behind the wheel, the Capri isn't as thrilling to drive as the seventies original but delivers a cosseting and enjoyable driving experience. There's good visibility, the ride is well controlled, and the Capri feels more engaging to drive than the Volkswagen ID.4 on which it's based.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

