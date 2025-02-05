Car Deal of the Day: new Ford Capri for less than £250 per month will get everyone talking

Spacious, well finished interior

Big battery for nearly 400 miles of range

£247 per month with £3,268 initial payment

What’s in a name? Plenty, as Ford found out when it borrowed the iconic Capri nameplate for its latest EV. Fans of the original Seventies coupé were unhappy, but the fuss shouldn’t disguise the fact that the new all-electric Capri coupé-SUV is hugely appealing.

It’s good value, too. Not too long ago, we featured a Deal of the Day for the new model after noticing it was available for £265 per month. But while that price was tempting enough, it is now on offer for under £250 per month.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, you can get a well-equipped Ford Capri Select featuring the bigger ‘Extended Range’ battery with an initial outlay of £3,268 followed by monthly payments of just £247. That’s for a two-year lease, but three-year agreements are available for around £20 extra per month.

It costs about the same money if you want to upgrade from the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year to 8,000, which we expect buyers will want to do to make the most of the extra range from that bigger battery. Even with a mileage limit of 10,000 miles per year, the same Capri is available from £282 per month.