Car Deal of the Day: new Ford Capri for less than £250 per month will get everyone talking
Ford’s new electric coupé-SUV is one of the most controversial cars in recent memory – and at £247 per month it’s our Deal of the Day for 16 March
- Spacious, well finished interior
- Big battery for nearly 400 miles of range
- £247 per month with £3,268 initial payment
What’s in a name? Plenty, as Ford found out when it borrowed the iconic Capri nameplate for its latest EV. Fans of the original Seventies coupé were unhappy, but the fuss shouldn’t disguise the fact that the new all-electric Capri coupé-SUV is hugely appealing.
It’s good value, too. Not too long ago, we featured a Deal of the Day for the new model after noticing it was available for £265 per month. But while that price was tempting enough, it is now on offer for under £250 per month.
Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, you can get a well-equipped Ford Capri Select featuring the bigger ‘Extended Range’ battery with an initial outlay of £3,268 followed by monthly payments of just £247. That’s for a two-year lease, but three-year agreements are available for around £20 extra per month.
It costs about the same money if you want to upgrade from the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year to 8,000, which we expect buyers will want to do to make the most of the extra range from that bigger battery. Even with a mileage limit of 10,000 miles per year, the same Capri is available from £282 per month.
Just about every price figure we’ve quoted is lower than you’d expect for a new EV, let alone one that comes equipped with 12-way electrically adjustable heated sports seats with a massage function, 19-inch wheels, a B&O sound system, a sizeable 14.6-inch portrait touchscreen, plus wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto.
Power comes from a 77kWh battery that offers an impressive claimed range of up to 389 miles, and can be topped up from 10 to 80 per cent in less than half an hour. Meanwhile, a 282bhp e-motor drives the rear wheels and can propel the Capri from 0-62mph in 6.4 seconds.
Despite what the swooping roofline or the Capri badge might lead you to believe, this isn’t a sporty car to drive in the vein of its classic predecessor. It is practical, though, with enough space in the back for three adults, or two sets of Isofix mounting points for child seats, plus a 572-litre boot. One nifty feature is a hidden storage compartment behind the large touchscreen.
