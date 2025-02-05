Car Deal of the Day: new Ford Capri looks a lot less controversial at this price
Rebooted Seventies classic is now an electric SUV for a low monthly outlay. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 February
- Famous name
- Practical interior
- £265.18 a month
Whether you love or loathe Ford’s bold decision to revive a fabled nameplate, the Ford Capri of 2025 is a rakish SUV with lots of equipment and strong practicality that could be perfect for families. And, judging by today’s Deal of the Day, it’s temptingly affordable, too.
We’ve featured the Ford Capri before, but in the last two months the offers have kept rolling in and become even more appealing. Like this one from Motorlet Ford Leasing via the Auto Express Find a Car service, which sees you taking the keys to the rebooted Seventies icon for a remarkably low £265.18 a month.
For that kind of price, you might be expecting a high initial payment, but that’s not the case here. This deal will relieve you of only £3,457, and then it’s that low monthly price for a total period of 24 months.
Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, although if you need more you’ll have to pay handsomely for it. Nudging up the limit to 8,000 miles per annum will require an extra £73.48 a month, which isn’t worth it in our opinion.
This deal gives you the 77kWh battery with a 286bhp electric motor driving the rear wheels. A smaller 55kWh battery pack will arrive in time, but for now you can expect a claimed 389 miles of range from the sole 77kWh unit, and a quick 10-to-80-per-cent recharge time of 28 minutes.
The 77kWh battery pack is paired with entry-level Select trim, but this is no poverty-spec 1.3L from the Seventies. Select gives you a range of tasty features, such as 12-way electrically adjustable sports seats that are heated and have a massage function, plus a large 14.6-inch portrait touchscreen. That screen, incidentally, has a nifty feature, where it can be adjusted to reduce glare and reveal a hidden storage area.
The Capri has a more coupé-inspired design compared with its slightly more conventional sister, the Ford Explorer. You might reasonably assume this would ruin practicality, but headroom is still decent and the boot is actually around 100 litres larger.
The more sporty sibling still drives in a similar manner to the Explorer, though, so you can expect a more engaging steer than its Volkswagen ID.4 underpinnings would suggest, while the ride is plush.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.
