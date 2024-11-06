Car Deal of the Day: Prices tumble for Ford's Explorer – bag one for £233 a month

374-mile range

Metallic paint thrown in

£233.32 a month

If you want an example of the kind of bargains that are available on brand-new cars right now, take a look at the Ford Explorer.

The all-electric SUV was regularly offered for around £400 a month when it first arrived in spring 2024. But 12 months on, you can bag yourself one for just over half of that.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As with this deal from Carparison through the Auto Express Find a Car service, you can get the keys to an Explorer for just £233.32 a month.

The two-year agreement requires a reasonable £3,098.64 initial payment. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but if that's a little too restrictive for you, then you can double the cap to 10,000 a year for just under £33 extra a month.

Ford only offers the Explorer in two trims and this deal is for the lower-spec model, but it's no hardship.

Select trim gives you a large 14.6-inch portrait touchscreen, along with a 5.3-inch screen for the driver's display. As well as this, there are heated seats and steering wheel, a soundbar that stretches across the dashboard, and 19-inch wheels, plus a host of safety equipment that includes adaptive cruise control.