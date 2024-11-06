Car Deal of the Day: Prices tumble for Ford's Explorer – bag one for £233 a month
The Ford Explorer is one of the more fun-to-drive family electric SUVs around – and our Deal of the Day for 12 March.
- 374-mile range
- Metallic paint thrown in
- £233.32 a month
If you want an example of the kind of bargains that are available on brand-new cars right now, take a look at the Ford Explorer.
The all-electric SUV was regularly offered for around £400 a month when it first arrived in spring 2024. But 12 months on, you can bag yourself one for just over half of that.
As with this deal from Carparison through the Auto Express Find a Car service, you can get the keys to an Explorer for just £233.32 a month.
The two-year agreement requires a reasonable £3,098.64 initial payment. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but if that's a little too restrictive for you, then you can double the cap to 10,000 a year for just under £33 extra a month.
Ford only offers the Explorer in two trims and this deal is for the lower-spec model, but it's no hardship.
Select trim gives you a large 14.6-inch portrait touchscreen, along with a 5.3-inch screen for the driver's display. As well as this, there are heated seats and steering wheel, a soundbar that stretches across the dashboard, and 19-inch wheels, plus a host of safety equipment that includes adaptive cruise control.
Unusually, this leasing deal throws in metallic paintwork rather than only offering the no-cost-option of white paint – this is an £800 bonus, alone.
Under the modern, boxy styling lies the same mechanicals as a whole swathe of Volkswagen Group EVs, such as the Audi Q4 e-tron and Skoda Enyaq. The 77kWh battery pack opens up a very decent range – Ford claims 374 miles, although in our testing we found that 280 miles is more realistic.
Thanks to a 282bhp electric motor driving the rear wheels, performance is brisk and refinement levels are impressively strong – the Explorer is a very hushed cruiser on the motorway. It can entertain on twistier sections of road, too, with Ford favouring a more engaging drive compared with the car's VW Group sisters.
Not only is the interior hi-tech, it's also a roomy place to be. There's plenty of space in the front and for back-seat passengers, while the 445-litre boot is great for a car of this size.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
