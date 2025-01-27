Car Deal of the Day: Bag yourself a Ford Focus before it disappears for only £222 a month

Fun to drive

Sporty design

£221.98 a month

Ford's focus is very much on building a range of electric SUVs at the moment, which means the Grim Reaper is waiting in the wings for models such as our Deal of the Day.

The good old Ford Focus is losing the battle against more fashionable high-riders, but there's still time to bag yourself a deal.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Lease Car UK Ford Leasing is offering the Focus 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid mHEV ST-Line for a mere £221.98 a month. There's an initial payment of £2,963.75 required, and the deal is for 48 months and 5,000 miles a year.

Should you want to drive your Focus beyond that mileage cap – and we wouldn't blame you – you can bump up the limit to 8,000 a year for just over £12 a month.

The Focus has always been the pick of the family hatchback class when it comes to driving thrills, and the current one is still about as fun as they come. Its taut handling means driving down country roads can be a real laugh, while sharp steering and a compliant ride are just the icing on the cake.