Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Bag yourself a Ford Focus before it disappears for only £222 a month

Despite its advancing years, the Ford Focus is still a very desirable and fun-to-drive family hatchback. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 January

By:James Batchelor
27 Jan 2025
Ford Focus - front tracking
  • Fun to drive
  • Sporty design
  • £221.98 a month

Ford's focus is very much on building a range of electric SUVs at the moment, which means the Grim Reaper is waiting in the wings for models such as our Deal of the Day. 

The good old Ford Focus is losing the battle against more fashionable high-riders, but there's still time to bag yourself a deal.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Lease Car UK Ford Leasing is offering the Focus 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid mHEV ST-Line for a mere £221.98 a month. There's an initial payment of £2,963.75 required, and the deal is for 48 months and 5,000 miles a year. 

Should you want to drive your Focus beyond that mileage cap – and we wouldn't blame you – you can bump up the limit to 8,000 a year for just over £12 a month.

The Focus has always been the pick of the family hatchback class when it comes to driving thrills, and the current one is still about as fun as they come. Its taut handling means driving down country roads can be a real laugh, while sharp steering and a compliant ride are just the icing on the cake. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The mild-hybrid 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine is a good fit for such a sporty little hatchback. With 123bhp, it's a punchy performer and is works well with the standard six-speed manual gearbox. It's also pretty efficient – Ford claims over 54mpg on average. 

If this wasn't tempting enough, then the deal is for the pick of the Focus range. In ST-Line trim, with its racy-looking bumpers and body styling, it does a good impression of looking like a junior Focus ST hot hatch; it feels like one too thanks to sports suspension. 

LED headlights, keyless entry and go, and front and rear parking sensors, along with a 13.2-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, complete the package.      

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Focus leasing deals from leading providers on our Ford Focus deals hub page… 

See our Ford Focus deals

Check out the Ford Focus Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
James Batchelor
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best car leasing deals: top offers available right now
Best car leasing deals - header image for the January 2025 update

Best car leasing deals: top offers available right now

Car leasing can get you behind the wheel of a new car for less. Our experts have picked the best around this week.
Best cars & vans
27 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS Estate is practical, hot-hatch quick and only £284 per month
Skoda Octavia vRS estate - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS Estate is practical, hot-hatch quick and only £284 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 26 January offers space for all the family and loads of power for when you’re not on the school run
News
26 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Near-50mpg Hyundai Tucson Hybrid for £232 per month
New Hyundai Tucson hybrid - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Near-50mpg Hyundai Tucson Hybrid for £232 per month

Hyundai’s smart-looking family SUV is frugal to run, but needn’t cost much to buy either with this Deal of the Day for 25 January
News
25 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Tavascan offers style and performance for £296 a month
Cupra Tavascan - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Tavascan offers style and performance for £296 a month

The Tavascan coupé-SUV really stands out thanks to its distinctive design. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 January
News
24 Jan 2025

Most Popular

New Toyota MR2 is all but confirmed
Toyota MR2 design render (watermarked)

New Toyota MR2 is all but confirmed

Work is under way on a new petrol two-seater that will use the mid-engined powertrain from Toyota's Tokyo Auto Salon concept
News
22 Jan 2025
New Tesla Model Y facelift to hit the UK in March with exclusive £60k Launch Edition up first
Tesla Model Y facelift - front

New Tesla Model Y facelift to hit the UK in March with exclusive £60k Launch Edition up first

The Tesla Model Y will arrive as a single, high-spec dual-motor model at launch, with more variants to come soon after
News
24 Jan 2025
UK electric car charger roll-out being undermined by misguided strategy
Renault Zoe connected to a roadside EV charger

UK electric car charger roll-out being undermined by misguided strategy

Strategy labelled ‘biggest waste of taxpayers’ money ever’ as UK authorities race to install low-power pavement chargers
News
23 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content