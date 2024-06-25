Car Deal of the Day: fresh new Ford Kuga for £234 a month

Facelifted family SUV

1.5-litre petrol engine and manual gearbox

Titanium trim has plenty of standard kit

The Ford Kuga is now in its third generation and has recently received a mid-life facelift. It’s one of the best-handling family SUVs out there, and the updated version brings a new look - the most obvious aspect being that new grille - as well as improved infotainment tech.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Our Car Deal of the Day is for an entry-level Titanium model with the 1.5-litre EcoBoost petrol engine and a manual gearbox. Don’t let the fact that it’s a low-spec model put you off, as this version comes with loads of standard kit, a good engine and a slick-shifting and enjoyable manual gearbox.

It’s a leasing deal from Leasing.com that offers this car for just £234 a month with an initial rental of £2,808, making Ford’s SUV look very affordable indeed. It covers you for 5,000 miles a year for 48 months (four years), so it’s not ideal for those who drive a lot or like to change car often. The total cost is £13,806.

The Kuga Titanium model comes with 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, climate control, lane keep assist, and a heated windscreen. It also gets Ford’s new SYNC4 system on a 13-inch touchscreen display on the dash, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

If you wanted a more expensive ST-Line trim, you’d also get 18-inch alloys, a 360-degree camera, an electric tailgate, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and electric front seats, along with a sportier body kit. However, we reckon the base model looks like better value for money.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine has 148bhp and 240Nm of torque, which is plenty for most people. It returns 44.1mpg according to official figures, which is less than in the hybrid versions of the Kuga, but those models cost quite a bit more to lease or buy.

Our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Ford Kuga Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...