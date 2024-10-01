Car Deal of the Day: new facelifted, top-spec Ford Puma for £239 per month

Best-selling small SUV with revamped interior

Top-of-the-range ST-Line X trim

£239 per month with £2,453 initial payment

The Ford Puma has been an absolute smash hit, and so far this year has maintained its title as the best-selling car in the UK. That’s unlikely to change as the popular small SUV has been refreshed, and you now get a top-of-the-range model for less than £250 per month through our sister site Carwow.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This four-year lease deal for the new Ford Puma in ST-Line X trim is being offered by VIP Gateway on Carwow. It requires a reasonable initial payment of £2,453, followed by monthly payments of £239, and includes a standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year.

Thankfully, increasing the limit to 8,000 miles costs only £13 extra each month. Alternatively, three-year leasing deals for the same top-spec Puma are available from £244 per month.

The styling of the Ford Puma didn’t change much during its recent mid-life refresh, but inside there’s an all-new dashboard layout that looks less cluttered and incorporates two bigger displays: a 12.8-inch instrument panel, and a 12-inch central touchscreen that’s running Ford’s latest infotainment system, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Cabin space hasn’t changed, including the 456-litre boot, which still features a 68-litre ‘Megabox’ beneath the boot floor that can be rinsed out, making it helpful for dirty items like walking boots.

In ST-Line X specification, the Puma comes equipped with lots of goodies, including a body kit and sports suspension, 18-inch rims, those large dual displays we mentioned, a 10-speaker Premium Bang&Olufsen sound system, wireless smartphone charging pad, keyless entry and start, and power tailgate. Premium synthetic leather upholstery is also included.

Meanwhile under the bonnet is a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine that uses 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The 123bhp and 170Nm of torque is good for 0-62mph in 9.6 seconds, while Ford claims the powertrain can return up to 52.3mpg.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our sister site Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Ford Puma Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…