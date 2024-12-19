Car Deal of the Day: Ford Puma for £202 a month is well worth a punt

Desirable ST-Line trim

Fun to drive

Only £202.20 a month

For two years on the trot, the title of UK's best-selling car has gone to the Ford Puma. The pint-sized curvy crossover has pretty much taken off where the Fiesta left off, and is becoming a firm favourite among British buyers. And with offers like today's Deal of the Day it's little wonder.

On the Auto Express Find a Car service, Lease Deal UK is punting out the Puma for just over £202 a month right now. This well priced, three-year deal requires a modest £2,726.39 to get the ball rolling.

Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 a year. If that's a bit too limiting for you, an extra £15.73 a month will bring the mileage limit up to 8,000 per annum.

If that's not tempting enough, this deal bags you the desirable ST-Line trim. This version is easily the pick of the range in our view because it gives you a sporty bodykit, stiffer suspension for better road holding, and Ford's famous heated windscreen. An eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also thrown in, along with rear parking sensors.

Power comes from one of Ford's zesty 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engines. With 123bhp, it's a punchy little thing and loves being revved to the redline to get the best performance from it.

And you likely will be maxing it out because the Puma has one of the most smile-inducing driving experiences of any small crossover on sale, with accurate, well weighted steering, along with engaging handling. The little 1.0-litre engine can even return over 52mpg, claims Ford, thanks to fuel-sipping mild-hybrid technology.

A refresh last year saw tweaked looks and a revised interior for the Puma, but it didn’t change the Ford's excellent practicality. There's decent room in the back seats, and a very useful 456-litre boot – made all the more handy thanks to a hidden 68-litre ‘Megabox’ that’s hidden under the boot floor.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Puma leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Puma hub page...

See our Ford Puma deals

Check out the Ford Puma deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…