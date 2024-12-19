Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Ford Puma is a top choice for just £198 a month

The Ford Puma could become the UK’s best-selling new car this year. It’s our Deal of the Day for 19 December

By:James Batchelor
19 Dec 2024
Ford Puma - main image
  • Fun to drive
  • Practical interior
  • £198.54 per month

In just a few weeks’ time we’ll find out which car will be crowned as the UK’s top-seller for 2024. Ford will be hoping that its Puma can cling on to the number one spot in the new car registrations chart, and claim the honour of being the country’s best-selling car over the past 12 months.

It probably explains why there are plenty of great deals around for Ford’s smallest car right now – like this one from VIPGateway.co.uk Ford Leasing via the Auto Express Find a Car service. This will see you taking immediate delivery of a brand new Puma for £2,681.48. After that, it’s 36 monthly payments of £198.54 – superb value for money.

Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but if you need extra flexibility, then this can be doubled to 10,000 for an additional £20.69 a month.  And you won’t just be helping Ford in its goal to be number one, you’ll also be driving off in an excellent car. 

This deal is not for the entry-level Titanium spec, but for the desirable ST-Line – the pick of the range in our opinion. ST-Line cars get a racy body kit, sports suspension and Ford’s famous heated windscreen, along with rear parking sensors and an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Helping you to zip along is Ford’s terrific 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, with fuel-sipping mild-hybrid technology. An output of 123bhp means it’s a fine performer, and it’s matched to a lovely six-speed manual gearbox. The Puma is also one of the most engaging small crossovers to drive on sale.

It may be small on the outside, but there’s plenty of room inside for the family. A 456-litre boot is a boon, as is the clever 68-litre ‘Megabox’ that’s hidden under the boot floor. It’s a washable compartment that’s perfect for storing dirty items like walking boots.     

 The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Puma leasing deals from leading providers on our Ford Puma deals hub page… 

Ford Puma for £198.54 a month 

Click above to see today's deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

James Batchelor
