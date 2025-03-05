Car Deal of the Day: Drive away in the electric Ford Puma Gen-E for £255 a month

This deal gets you the entry-level Select trim, but it's not short of niceties. It comes with 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, a wireless charging pad, heated windscreen and a host of safety features.

With no engine under the bonnet, there's a useful 43-litre frunk, which just adds an extra layer to what is already a very practical car.

The 523-litre boot puts the Puma right at the top of the small SUV class, and that's not forgetting the model’s party-piece – a 145-litre space under the boot floor called the 'GigaBox'.

Ford hasn’t messed around with the petrol-powered Puma’s styling too much for the Gen-E, with the electric version getting a smooth face that has Mustang Mach-E design cues.

