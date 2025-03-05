Car Deal of the Day: Drive away in the electric Ford Puma Gen-E for £255 a month
Ford has finally released the electric Ford Puma, and it mixes 233-mile range with great practicality. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 March.
- 233-mile range
- Very practical
- £254.73 a month
It's been a long time coming, but Ford has finally made an electric version of its best-selling Ford Puma – and you can get one for much less than £300 a month right now.
Available through the Auto Express Find a Car service, the Blue Oval's dealer network, TrustFord, is offering the Puma Gen-E for just £254.73 a month.
The 48-month contract requires an initial payment of £3,056.76, and mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. However, for just £14.16 extra a month, you can double the limit to 10,000 miles a year.
The Puma is not just Ford's best-seller, but also came out on top as the UK's best-selling new car in 2024. With the Puma Gen-E, the firm has high hopes that it can grab a slice of the small electric SUV market, where its rivals include the Vauxhall Mokka, Hyundai Kona and the Jeep Avenger.
Powering the Puma is a 166bhp electric motor, which is fed by a 43kWh battery pack. Peak charging capability is a pretty average 100kW, allowing a top-up from 10 to 80 per cent in 23 minutes. Acceleration is pretty punchy, with 0-62mph taking eight seconds, while range stands at 233 miles, or 325 miles around the city, claims Ford.
This deal gets you the entry-level Select trim, but it's not short of niceties. It comes with 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, a wireless charging pad, heated windscreen and a host of safety features.
With no engine under the bonnet, there's a useful 43-litre frunk, which just adds an extra layer to what is already a very practical car.
The 523-litre boot puts the Puma right at the top of the small SUV class, and that's not forgetting the model’s party-piece – a 145-litre space under the boot floor called the 'GigaBox'.
Ford hasn’t messed around with the petrol-powered Puma’s styling too much for the Gen-E, with the electric version getting a smooth face that has Mustang Mach-E design cues.
Ford hasn't messed around with the petrol-powered Puma's styling too much for the Gen-E, with the electric version getting a smooth face that has Mustang Mach-E design cues.
