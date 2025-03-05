Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Drive away in the electric Ford Puma Gen-E for £255 a month

Ford has finally released the electric Ford Puma, and it mixes 233-mile range with great practicality. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 March.

By:James Batchelor
5 Mar 2025
Ford Puma Gen-E - front
  • 233-mile range
  • Very practical
  • £254.73 a month

It's been a long time coming, but Ford has finally made an electric version of its best-selling Ford Puma – and you can get one for much less than £300 a month right now.

Available through the Auto Express Find a Car service, the Blue Oval's dealer network, TrustFord, is offering the Puma Gen-E for just £254.73 a month

The 48-month contract requires an initial payment of £3,056.76, and mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. However, for just £14.16 extra a month, you can double the limit to 10,000 miles a year.

The Puma is not just Ford's best-seller, but also came out on top as the UK's best-selling new car in 2024. With the Puma Gen-E, the firm has high hopes that it can grab a slice of the small electric SUV market, where its rivals include the Vauxhall Mokka, Hyundai Kona and the Jeep Avenger.

Powering the Puma is a 166bhp electric motor, which is fed by a 43kWh battery pack. Peak charging capability is a pretty average 100kW, allowing a top-up from 10 to 80 per cent in 23 minutes. Acceleration is pretty punchy, with 0-62mph taking eight seconds, while range stands at 233 miles, or 325 miles around the city, claims Ford. 

This deal gets you the entry-level Select trim, but it's not short of niceties. It comes with 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, a wireless charging pad, heated windscreen and a host of safety features. 

With no engine under the bonnet, there's a useful 43-litre frunk, which just adds an extra layer to what is already a very practical car. 

Ford Puma Gen-E - dash studio

The 523-litre boot puts the Puma right at the top of the small SUV class, and that's not forgetting the model’s party-piece – a 145-litre space under the boot floor called the 'GigaBox'.

Ford hasn’t messed around with the petrol-powered Puma’s styling too much for the Gen-E, with the electric version getting a smooth face that has Mustang Mach-E design cues.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Puma Gen-E leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Puma Gen-E hub page… 

See our Ford Puma Gen-E deals

Check out the Ford Puma Gen-E Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

