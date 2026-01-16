Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Geely EX2 to go on sale this summer at only £20,000

The spacious all-electric hatchback offers smart looks and up to 255 miles of range

By:Ellis Hyde
16 Jan 2026
Geely EX2 - dynamic front 3/419

The Geely EX2 was the biggest-selling car in China last year, with well over half a million models flying out of showrooms, and the brand is hoping it’ll be a similar smash hit here, as Auto Express can confirm the all-electric hatchback is due to arrive in the UK this summer.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This smart-looking small electric car is known as the Geome Xingyuan in China, where it’s available from the equivalent of just over £7,000 – which goes some way to explaining its massive popularity. Needless to say it won’t be that cheap in the UK, but we expect prices to start from somewhere in the region of £20,000.

That would put the EX2 in the same price range as the award-winning Citroen e-C3 and Renault 5, which now start from just over £20,000 and £21,500 respectively thanks to the Government’s EV grant

The Volkswagen ID. Polo and Kia EV2 also coming later this year are potential competitors, too, and are expected to cost from around £22k and £25k respectively. Meanwhile, the BYD Dolphin currently starts from over £30k, but you can save on average £2,212 on one through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

What’s the interior of the Geely EX2 like?

You might assume a car that costs £7,000 would be about as well-equipped and modern inside as a horse stable, but that’s not the case. We had the opportunity to poke around the EX2 during a visit to Geely’s factory in Linhai, China, where the car is made, and were impressed by how smart the interior looks and feels.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The cabin does feature a lot of plastic, but that’s the case with every small EV. The illuminated skyline artwork on the dashboard and doors is a nice touch, and we like the fact that Geely has included physical buttons on the steering wheel and centre console. 

The 14.6-inch central touchscreen and 8.8-inch driver’s display looked bright and sharp, and menus in the infotainment system were quick to load. Unfortunately, we couldn’t play around with the touchscreen too much, because everything was in Thai and we couldn’t figure out how to change it to English.

Geely EX2 - interior overview19

Perhaps more impressive is how spacious the EX2 is for a small electric car, especially when compared to a Renault 5. Admittedly, at a little over 4.1 metres long, the EX2 is slightly bigger than the French contender, but the result is what felt like considerably more room for passengers in the back of the Geely, helped in part by the completely flat floor. 

The 375-litre boot is also about 50 litres bigger than the R5’s, plus there’s an additional 75 litres of storage under the bonnet. The BYD Dolphin is even bigger at nearly 4.3 metres long, yet its 345-litre boot can’t match the Geely’s either.

How much range will the Geely EX2 offer?

In China, the EX2 is available with two battery sizes: 30kWh and 40kWh. The smaller unit is paired with a 78bhp rear-mounted e-motor for up to 193 miles of range, while those with the larger battery get a slightly more potent 114bhp e-motor and a 255-mile official range.

However those figures are based on the Chinese CLTC test cycle, which produces considerably higher range figures for EVs than the WLTP standard used in Europe. If the EX2 uses the same batteries when it comes to the UK, they should offer around 150 to 200 miles of range.

Geely EX2 - rear overhead19

For context, the Renault 5 offers up to 250 miles of range and the BYD Dolphin is good for up to 265 miles on a single charge. So it’s possible Geely will go down the same route as BYD did with its electric hatchback, and fit larger batteries to give the EX2 more competitive range stats. 

How many other cars is Geely bringing to the UK?

The EX2 is one of at least seven models Geely has told Auto Express it will bring to the UK by 2028. The EX5 electric SUV was the brand’s first offering to Brits, and this is being followed by the new Starray plug-in hybrid SUV. Also on the way is a seven-seat SUV that should rival the Skoda Kodiaq, among others, plus a rugged 4x4 that has the Land Rover Defender in its sights.

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Geely aims to be bigger than Toyota, Peugeot and Vauxhall in the UK by 2030
Geely EX5 - front

Geely aims to be bigger than Toyota, Peugeot and Vauxhall in the UK by 2030

Chinese brand’s aim is to sell 100,000 cars (or more) a year by the end of the decade
News
16 Jan 2026
China’s answer to the Land Rover Defender is coming to conquer the UK in 2028
Auto Express news reporter Ellis Hyde standing in front of the Geely Galaxy Cruiser

China’s answer to the Land Rover Defender is coming to conquer the UK in 2028

Geely’s as-yet-unnamed 4x4 will be almost identical to the bold Galaxy Cruiser concept it revealed last year
News
16 Jan 2026
New Geely Starray hits the Kia Sportage where it hurts at under £30k
Geely Starray SUV - front 3/4

New Geely Starray hits the Kia Sportage where it hurts at under £30k

The Chinese brand’s EM-i Super Hybrid system promises a massive pure-electric range of up to 84 miles
News
7 Jan 2026
Geely EX5 SUV spearheads brand’s big UK launch with immediate £4,750 discount
New Geely EX5 launch - front static

Geely EX5 SUV spearheads brand’s big UK launch with immediate £4,750 discount

Big discounts and 25 new retailers kick off yet another Chinese brand’s UK push
News
24 Oct 2025

Most Popular

The new petrol and diesel car ban is nothing more than state-sponsored bullying
Opinion - diesel pump

The new petrol and diesel car ban is nothing more than state-sponsored bullying

Mike Rutherford thinks the Government should allow motorists to buy new petrol and diesel cars well into the 2030s
Opinion
11 Jan 2026
New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini
New Peugeot 208 exclusive image - front

New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini

Fresh all-electric supermini will trigger a new era of cutting-edge technology for Peugeot, including a Hypersquare steering yoke
News
12 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: drive home a Audi A5 Avant plug-in hybrid for less than a family hatch
Audi A5 Avant - front action

Car Deal of the Day: drive home a Audi A5 Avant plug-in hybrid for less than a family hatch

Posh, desirable and efficient, the Audi A5 Avant e-hybrid has a lot going for it. It’s our Deal of the Day for 12 January.
News
12 Jan 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content