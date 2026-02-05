Guess how many cars Genesis has sold in Europe since its 2021 launch here? A paltry 11,000 units: barely a rounding error in Hyundai Motor Group’s seven million annual new car sales globally.

But the Korean luxury brand has a new European boss headhunted from BMW, and a new ‘not rocket science’ plan: open more retailers and bin off outmoded diesel powertrains for cutting-edge new hybrids.

Hyundai’s premium brand was launched at the back end of the Covid pandemic and given Germany’s stranglehold on the European premium market, it’s no surprise Genesis has made little progress. But it’s not giving up: this year it will launch a Magma performance version of its best-selling model, the GV60, start competing in the World Endurance Championship to raise awareness, and prepare the path for new hybrid drivetrains to broaden its offering from pure electric.

Peter Kronschnabl, the new Genesis managing director, admits he was hesitant to join – until he test drove the cars. “I fell a bit in love. The design [is] actually very good, with a quality of materials [not achieved] at my old company, or others.”

And in his final job interview – with global CEO Jose Munoz – ”I asked him very direct questions about the commitment to Genesis in Europe. Because when you're 30 years in the business, you know other brands who tried and left. Because I'm not a person who comes to leave – I want to stay and be successful.”