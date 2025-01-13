New Genesis GV60 Magma: performance, specs and walkaround
The all-wheel drive electric Genesis GV60 Magma has 641bhp, eight virtual gears and a retuned chassis – but so does the hot Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Genesis’ fiery performance brand starts here, with a GV60 Magma that launches from standstill to 62mph in a fleeting 3.4 seconds. That’s only a few tenths slower than a McLaren Artura, not bad for an all-electric hot hatch set to cost around £80,000.
We’ve examined a left-hand-drive Genesis GV60 Magma prototype and spoken to Tyrone Johnson, the brand’s vehicle development director, to discover the meaning of Magma. “These are performance cars, but Magma’s objective is not merely to be the fastest or have the highest horsepower. What we’re interested in is the driver experience, the feeling of connection to the car,” Johnson told Auto Express.
Johnson, who started his career at Ford and led development on ST and RS hot hatches, reckons the most connected he’s ever felt to a car was driving a Formula Ford single-seater. “I’ve never driven another car that’s given me that feeling, although we’re getting so much closer. We believe with Magma we’ve gone another step in that direction.”
The Magma trumps today’s flagship GV60 Performance model – which sends 483bhp to all four wheels – by bumping standard power up to 601bhp, and torque to 740Nm. In boost mode it can unleash another 40bhp and 50Nm for 15 seconds, with special thermal management to optimise the 84kWh (gross) battery for bursts of acceleration or sustained circuit driving. WLTP range is still being homologated but will likely come in at less than 300 miles.
The orange fireball also gets active suspension that’s lowered by 18mm, revised steering, beefed-up brakes and bespoke wheels and tyres. But the elephant in the room is that the GV60 Magma’s trick equipment – eight-speed VGS virtual gearshift, drift mode, maximum power from the high-revving motors – all feature on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Why spend another £15,000 on a Magma?
“The Ioniq 5 N is an altogether different car,” claimed Johnson, “it’s a corner-rascal track car: I drive one. It’s possible to exercise the Magma on a track, but its home is driving on [the German autobahn] in a very spirited, high-speed manner. The GV60 is very comfortable, very connected: I would take issue with suggesting the cars are the same.”
The Magma should sound different to the 5 N’s four-cylinder-inspired soundtrack; bury the throttle and the GV60’s initial synthesised whine morphs into a V6-esque roar as it climbs through the midrange to ‘9000rpm’. And using the paddles to bang through the eight virtual gears will interrupt it. “That’s another marked difference between the Ioniq 5 N and Magma: the VGS and the sound experience has become more sophisticated and more in tune with the rest of the car. Months of work go into these synthesised sounds, to give the driver that connected feel,” said Johnson.
The bespoke drive modes also capture the essence of Magma. On top of Range, Comfort and Sport, a press of the bespoke steering wheel’s orange button activates two specific Magma modes. Sprint turns the steering, suspension, motors and electronic limited-slip differential up to maximum attack and dials back the stability control; GT also allows the tail to wag but takes the hard edge off the suspension, steering and power delivery.
The Magma gets a big makeover: flared wheelarches cover wider tyres, those three front slots help cool the motor and that outrageous rear wing helps quell lift. The cockpit is transformed with a gothic black finish to everything offset with orange detailing. The heated-and-ventilated bucket seats grip snugly, and additional kit includes a B&O audio system and uprated double-glazing. UK deliveries are scheduled for late 2026.
Genesis GV60 Magma: chassis and handling
There are three main drive modes: Sprint, GT and My. With My mode, drivers can customise settings for the electronic limited-slip differential (e-LSD), stability control system and other tech. There’s also a Drift mode, which adjusts the e-motors’ output and the e-LSD to make the car more rear-biased for better sliding, and a special Magma mode.
However, this car is not designed to be a total hooligan. Genesis says the GV60 Magma has been set up to deliver an ideal balance between cornering stability and ride comfort. The chassis features adaptive dampers, plus hydro-bushings to help absorb impacts from potholes and other road imperfections.
The newcomer also uses active noise-cancelling technology, sound-insulating glass and reinforced door seals to create a serene environment, as you’d expect from a “luxury high-performance car”, which is how the brand describes the GV60 Magma.
Compared with the regular GV60, the suspension geometry and roll centre have been tweaked. Meanwhile, the braking system has been upgraded, including monoblock calipers and large-diameter discs up front that are apparently optimised for the car’s bespoke 21-inch wheels.
Design, interior and tech
Genesis didn’t want the GV60 Magma to have a boy racer look like the Ioniq 5 N; instead it wanted the car to allude to some “subtle, untapped power”. That said, it’s certainly more aggressive than the regular Genesis GV60, thanks to a bespoke bumper design with larger air ducts on either side, presumably to help cool the brakes.
The three holes on the nose are new too, and these not only improve airflow and cooling, but will be one of the styling cues that distinguishes this and future Magma models.
The Magma is 20mm lower than the regular model, and features flared wheelarches that will have helped accommodate the wider 275mm tyres. Finally, there is a whopper of a rear spoiler that Genesis insists is functional and generates downforce, not just attention.
Inside, the seats, door and centre console are trimmed in a premium suede-like material, with the signature Magma orange used for the contrast stitching. There’s a unique steering wheel too, featuring vibrant orange buttons for the drive modes and activating boost.
When Magma mode is activated, the portion of the 27-inch panoramic display in front of the driver switches to a three-circle layout focusing on vital driving data, such as speed, motor and battery temperatures and G-forces.
The GV60 Magma will arrive in the UK in 2026 and is likely to cost between £75,000 and £80,000, considering that a top-spec version of the regular GV60 already costs nearly £68,000. For comparison, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is priced at just over £65k, and the Porsche Macan Electric starts from £68k.
More Genesis Magma models to come
The GV60 Magma may be Genesis’s first foray into the world of performance cars, but it won’t be the last.
The company has said it plans to eventually have a high-performance variant of every model in its line-up, and now wants the concept of “Luxury High Performance” to be a cornerstone of its continued evolution over the next decade.
Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer of Genesis, said: “Magma reveals a new facet of Genesis, one that elevates the brand towards true luxury through performance. Through Magma, we’re injecting adrenaline into the Genesis DNA, while preserving the elegance and balance that define true luxury.”
We’re told three key attributes will connect all of Genesis’s Magma models: ‘Unspoken Dominance’ alluded to by the design, plus ‘Captivating Control’ and ‘Sharpened Immersion’ from the driving experience. However, the manufacturer hasn’t said yet which of its models will be getting the Magma treatment next.
