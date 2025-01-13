The three holes on the nose are new too, and these not only improve airflow and cooling, but will be one of the styling cues that distinguishes this and future Magma models.

The Magma is 20mm lower than the regular model, and features flared wheelarches that will have helped accommodate the wider 275mm tyres. Finally, there is a whopper of a rear spoiler that Genesis insists is functional and generates downforce, not just attention.

Inside, the seats, door and centre console are trimmed in a premium suede-like material, with the signature Magma orange used for the contrast stitching. There’s a unique steering wheel too, featuring vibrant orange buttons for the drive modes and activating boost.

When Magma mode is activated, the portion of the 27-inch panoramic display in front of the driver switches to a three-circle layout focusing on vital driving data, such as speed, motor and battery temperatures and G-forces.

The GV60 Magma will arrive in the UK in 2026 and is likely to cost between £75,000 and £80,000, considering that a top-spec version of the regular GV60 already costs nearly £68,000. For comparison, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is priced at just over £65k, and the Porsche Macan Electric starts from £68k.

More Genesis Magma models to come

The GV60 Magma may be Genesis’s first foray into the world of performance cars, but it won’t be the last.

The company has said it plans to eventually have a high-performance variant of every model in its line-up, and now wants the concept of “Luxury High Performance” to be a cornerstone of its continued evolution over the next decade.

Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer of Genesis, said: “Magma reveals a new facet of Genesis, one that elevates the brand towards true luxury through performance. Through Magma, we’re injecting adrenaline into the Genesis DNA, while preserving the elegance and balance that define true luxury.”

We’re told three key attributes will connect all of Genesis’s Magma models: ‘Unspoken Dominance’ alluded to by the design, plus ‘Captivating Control’ and ‘Sharpened Immersion’ from the driving experience. However, the manufacturer hasn’t said yet which of its models will be getting the Magma treatment next.

