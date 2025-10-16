Of course, if you need more power, you can step up to the dual-motor Sport model, which gets a near-100bhp boost to 314bhp, with torque swelling to 605Nm. We’ve not tried this version yet, but given the £4,400 premium (less severe when spread over a three-year lease deal) it could represent a suitable sweet spot between the base car and the flagship Performance variant.

Regardless, even in its lowest trim and motor specification, the GV60 has a strong chassis that resists roll, plus sharp steering and decent grip. The traction control can hamper proceedings at times; we experienced a total loss of power pulling away from a gravel driveway onto a main road, which could prove problematic if you’re attempting to squeeze into fast-moving traffic. Lifting off and reapplying the power overcame the issue, no harm done.

We found the new Smart Regenerative Braking 3.0 system worked wonderfully. There are three strengths, plus a one-pedal mode and an intelligent set-up, which uses “live traffic and map data to automatically adjust regenerative braking force for deceleration at speed cameras, roundabouts, curves, and speed bumps”. It’s far from faultless, but among the best systems we’ve used to date.

As with any coupe-styled crossover, you won’t find as much space in the back as you might in a conventional SUV, although the compromises are minimal given that bespoke electric platform. The floor is completely flat, for example, and without the optional panoramic roof, we didn’t find headroom too much of an issue – though the dark headlining and side-window blinds can make you feel a little hemmed in.

The 432-litre boot is a reasonable, if not class-leading – a Q4 e-tron, on paper, offers over 100 litres more – but the seats fold almost completely flat, allowing owners to slide longer items in without too much challenge. There’s also a storage compartment in the nose for keeping the charge cables – something the BMW iX2 misses out on.

Every version of the GV60 gets electrically operated heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control and a powered tailgate. Also included is that wonderful 27-inch screen, plus LED lights, an energy-saving heat pump and a host of safety and driver-assistance systems.

Sport upgrades the 19-inch wheels to 20 inches, and brings that more powerful dual-motor powertrain. Performance (+£9,200) is a bigger step up, but brings some of the clever kit found on the Ioniq 5 N, including Virtual Gear Shift, dynamic torque vectoring and an electronic limited-slip differential. The Comfort Pack, Innovation Pack and Nappa Leather Pack are also included.

As before, every model also comes with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, plus five years’ servicing and five years’ roadside assistance – all part of the Genesis 5-Year Care Plan.