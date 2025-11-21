Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Stunning Genesis Magma GT targets the supercar elite with promise of a hybrid V8

The Magma GT will be a halo model for Genesis’ performance brand and will target the likes of Ferrari and McLaren

By:Alastair Crooks
21 Nov 2025
Genesis Magma GT supercar - front4

At the global premiere of the new Genesis GV60 Magma, the brand also revealed the new Genesis Magma GT Concept – a mid-engined supercar destined for the racetrack. 

Genesis hasn’t confirmed what will power the Magma GT, but during its reveal it drove off the stage with a sound that resembled a V8 rumble. What it has said is that “the Magma GT Concept hints at the brand’s ambition to explore GT-category racing”. That’s most likely going to be GT3 racing, going up against the likes of Ferrari and McLaren.

In the Le Mans-bound Genesis GMR-001 race car there’s a hybridised, turbocharged V8 with 670bhp. We wouldn’t be too surprised to hear that unit will make its way into the Magma GT. 

Genesis Magma GT supercar - rear4

Luc Donckerwolke, President and Chief Creative Officer of Genesis, stoked the flame of the Magma GT by saying: “This is not simply a faster Genesis. It is the most complete expression of Genesis performance to date.” Serving as a halo model, the concept “defines the direction of the brand’s performance heritage for the next 10 years”, according to Genesis. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The design of the Magma GT takes some inspiration from previous Genesis concept cars. A twin headlight arrangement that is mirrored at the rear has become a staple of Genesis design – the front canards are integrated into the headlight unit. The profile is exceptionally low with a ‘race-ready’ silhouette, while the cabin is a ‘boat-tail’ shape which narrows to the rear where you won’t find a massive spoiler, but rather a simple, uncluttered design.  

With the door opened in a butterfly style, we can see that inside there’s a pair of suitably racy Recaro bucket seats, although the dash is hidden from view. 

We don’t know when Genesis will turn the Magma GT into a road-going supercar, but when it does arrive it’ll surely have the Ferrari 296 and McLaren Artura in its sights. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
New cars coming soon header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more that you need to know about
Best cars & vans
22 Sep 2025
Genesis wants a G-Class: Hyundai’s premium brand plans luxury off-road SUV and its first hybrids
Genesis GV70 Electrified - front action

Genesis wants a G-Class: Hyundai’s premium brand plans luxury off-road SUV and its first hybrids

Genesis is currently working on a next-generation platform that can accommodate hybrid, range-extender and pure-electric powertrains
News
19 Sep 2025
Genesis plans hybrid onslaught in ongoing quest to beat BMW and Mercedes
Genesis GV70 Electrified - Genesis badge

Genesis plans hybrid onslaught in ongoing quest to beat BMW and Mercedes

Korean manufacturer says hybrid models are incoming, but won’t be retro-fitted to EV platforms
News
27 Jun 2025
If Genesis X Gran Coupe concept doesn’t make production I'll quit, says design boss
Genesis X Gran Coupe and Convertible concepts - show

If Genesis X Gran Coupe concept doesn’t make production I'll quit, says design boss

This sleek pair of concepts are proof Genesis is serious about taking on Mercedes and BMW in a segment they’ve largely left behind
News
23 Apr 2025

Most Popular

AA and BSM driving schools under investigation over £3 booking fee

AA and BSM driving schools under investigation over £3 booking fee

The Competition and Markets Authority is looking at how the companies present mandatory fees to customers
News
18 Nov 2025
Chery Tiggo 8 wins Carwow Car of the Year 2026 thanks to its outstanding value
Chery Tiggo 8 - Mat Watson

Chery Tiggo 8 wins Carwow Car of the Year 2026 thanks to its outstanding value

The seven-seater family SUV also won Carwow’s Hybrid Hero award
News
20 Nov 2025
New Renault Trafic E-Tech van gets sci-fi looks and 280-mile range
Renault Trafic - front

New Renault Trafic E-Tech van gets sci-fi looks and 280-mile range

The production version of the new mid-sized Renault Trafic van has been revealed and it will hit showrooms later in 2026
News
18 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content