At the global premiere of the new Genesis GV60 Magma, the brand also revealed the new Genesis Magma GT Concept – a mid-engined supercar destined for the racetrack.

Genesis hasn’t confirmed what will power the Magma GT, but during its reveal it drove off the stage with a sound that resembled a V8 rumble. What it has said is that “the Magma GT Concept hints at the brand’s ambition to explore GT-category racing”. That’s most likely going to be GT3 racing, going up against the likes of Ferrari and McLaren.

In the Le Mans-bound Genesis GMR-001 race car there’s a hybridised, turbocharged V8 with 670bhp. We wouldn’t be too surprised to hear that unit will make its way into the Magma GT.

Luc Donckerwolke, President and Chief Creative Officer of Genesis, stoked the flame of the Magma GT by saying: “This is not simply a faster Genesis. It is the most complete expression of Genesis performance to date.” Serving as a halo model, the concept “defines the direction of the brand’s performance heritage for the next 10 years”, according to Genesis.

The design of the Magma GT takes some inspiration from previous Genesis concept cars. A twin headlight arrangement that is mirrored at the rear has become a staple of Genesis design – the front canards are integrated into the headlight unit. The profile is exceptionally low with a ‘race-ready’ silhouette, while the cabin is a ‘boat-tail’ shape which narrows to the rear where you won’t find a massive spoiler, but rather a simple, uncluttered design.

With the door opened in a butterfly style, we can see that inside there’s a pair of suitably racy Recaro bucket seats, although the dash is hidden from view.

We don’t know when Genesis will turn the Magma GT into a road-going supercar, but when it does arrive it’ll surely have the Ferrari 296 and McLaren Artura in its sights.

