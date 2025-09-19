To provide an ‘Emotional Halo’ for the brand, Genesis is also evaluating an elegant convertible, likely to be based on the long, low and wide X Gran Convertible concept.

Meanwhile ‘Personalised Luxury’ will be addressed with a 1-of-1 personalisation programme developed in the Middle East. This “will connect with customers by ensuring that every detail, material, and color is tailored to bring their personal story to life. So, the vehicle expresses their own unique identity,” said Muñoz.

Completing Genesis’s vision for the future is its high-performance sub-brand Magma. One side of that will be road cars, starting with the new GV60 Magma that’ll be revealed later this year, and the other is the Magma Racing Team which is set to compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2026.

One slide in the Investor Day presentation revealed that Genesis’s high-performance EVs will produce a minimum of 600bhp, but potentially could deliver upwards of 1,000bhp.

Genesis to go big on hybrids and delivering choice to customers

The Genesis GV70 mid-size SUV is currently the only model in the brand’s line-up available with petrol power, as the GV60 coupe and G90 saloon are both electric-only. However Muñoz reaffirmed during his presentation that the first hybrid-powered Genesis will arrive in 2026.

In the coming years Genesis will also start to offer range-extender powertrains, which deliver an EV-like driving experience but utilise a combustion engine to eliminate range anxiety and deliver greater flexibility than electric cars. We’re told Hyundai’s new EREV powertrain can provide more than 600 miles of range.

“This diversity ensures that we can navigate market conditions successfully, and help customers find the best fit for their lifestyle,” said Muñoz.

To show its commitment to giving customers a wealth of choice, the brand’s next-generation platform that will launch in 2028 will be able to accommodate hybrid, electric and range-extender powertrains. The platform “will allow Genesis to maintain its strong design and performance identity while leveraging the scale of the group [Hyundai Motor Group],” said the top boss.

