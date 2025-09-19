Genesis wants a G-Class: Hyundai’s premium brand plans luxury off-road SUV and its first hybrids
Genesis is currently working on a next-generation platform that can accommodate hybrid, range-extender and pure-electric powertrains
Genesis, the premium spin-off brand of Hyundai, is planning to throw down with the Mercedes G-Class and Land Rover Defender. The firm has a new off-road orientated luxury SUV in the pipeline that it says will be “infused with the spirit of adventure”.
The rugged yet still luxurious SUV will be inspired, at least in some degree, by the Genesis X Gran Equator concept that was unveiled back in April at the New York Auto Show. Speaking to Auto Express ahead of the car’s debut, Genesis chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke said he “would love” to put something like that into production, and it would seem customers agreed.
The as-yet-unnamed 4x4 will be one of several new models the brand plans to launch over the coming years as it aims to increase annual sales from around 225,000 today to 350,000 by the end of the decade.
The current Genesis range includes the GV60 electric hatchback and Electrified GV70 SUV, which start from £54,000 and £66,000 respectively on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
New Genesis GV90 luxury SUV on the way
Hyundai CEO José Muñoz revealed during the company’s 2025 Investor Day event that Genesis will focus on four key pillars moving forward. The first being high-end SUVs. This will include a new flagship luxury SUV “with majestic presence” that we’ve already seen testing and is likely to be called the Genesis GV90.
To provide an ‘Emotional Halo’ for the brand, Genesis is also evaluating an elegant convertible, likely to be based on the long, low and wide X Gran Convertible concept.
Meanwhile ‘Personalised Luxury’ will be addressed with a 1-of-1 personalisation programme developed in the Middle East. This “will connect with customers by ensuring that every detail, material, and color is tailored to bring their personal story to life. So, the vehicle expresses their own unique identity,” said Muñoz.
Completing Genesis’s vision for the future is its high-performance sub-brand Magma. One side of that will be road cars, starting with the new GV60 Magma that’ll be revealed later this year, and the other is the Magma Racing Team which is set to compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2026.
One slide in the Investor Day presentation revealed that Genesis’s high-performance EVs will produce a minimum of 600bhp, but potentially could deliver upwards of 1,000bhp.
Genesis to go big on hybrids and delivering choice to customers
The Genesis GV70 mid-size SUV is currently the only model in the brand’s line-up available with petrol power, as the GV60 coupe and G90 saloon are both electric-only. However Muñoz reaffirmed during his presentation that the first hybrid-powered Genesis will arrive in 2026.
In the coming years Genesis will also start to offer range-extender powertrains, which deliver an EV-like driving experience but utilise a combustion engine to eliminate range anxiety and deliver greater flexibility than electric cars. We’re told Hyundai’s new EREV powertrain can provide more than 600 miles of range.
“This diversity ensures that we can navigate market conditions successfully, and help customers find the best fit for their lifestyle,” said Muñoz.
To show its commitment to giving customers a wealth of choice, the brand’s next-generation platform that will launch in 2028 will be able to accommodate hybrid, electric and range-extender powertrains. The platform “will allow Genesis to maintain its strong design and performance identity while leveraging the scale of the group [Hyundai Motor Group],” said the top boss.
Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...
Find a car with the experts