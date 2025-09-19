Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Genesis wants a G-Class: Hyundai’s premium brand plans luxury off-road SUV and its first hybrids

Genesis is currently working on a next-generation platform that can accommodate hybrid, range-extender and pure-electric powertrains

By:Ellis Hyde
19 Sep 2025
Genesis GV70 Electrified - front action

Genesis, the premium spin-off brand of Hyundai, is planning to throw down with the Mercedes G-Class and Land Rover Defender. The firm has a new off-road orientated luxury SUV in the pipeline that it says will be “infused with the spirit of adventure”.

The rugged yet still luxurious SUV will be inspired, at least in some degree, by the Genesis X Gran Equator concept that was unveiled back in April at the New York Auto Show. Speaking to Auto Express ahead of the car’s debut, Genesis chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke said he “would love” to put something like that into production, and it would seem customers agreed. 

The as-yet-unnamed 4x4 will be one of several new models the brand plans to launch over the coming years as it aims to increase annual sales from around 225,000 today to 350,000 by the end of the decade. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The current Genesis range includes the GV60 electric hatchback and Electrified GV70 SUV, which start from £54,000 and £66,000 respectively on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

New Genesis GV90 luxury SUV on the way

Hyundai CEO José Muñoz revealed during the company’s 2025 Investor Day event that Genesis will focus on four key pillars moving forward. The first being high-end SUVs. This will include a new flagship luxury SUV “with majestic presence” that we’ve already seen testing and is likely to be called the Genesis GV90.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

To provide an ‘Emotional Halo’ for the brand, Genesis is also evaluating an elegant convertible, likely to be based on the long, low and wide X Gran Convertible concept

Meanwhile ‘Personalised Luxury’ will be addressed with a 1-of-1 personalisation programme developed in the Middle East. This “will connect with customers by ensuring that every detail, material, and color is tailored to bring their personal story to life. So, the vehicle expresses their own unique identity,” said Muñoz.

Completing Genesis’s vision for the future is its high-performance sub-brand Magma. One side of that will be road cars, starting with the new GV60 Magma that’ll be revealed later this year, and the other is the Magma Racing Team which is set to compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2026. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

One slide in the Investor Day presentation revealed that Genesis’s high-performance EVs will produce a minimum of 600bhp, but potentially could deliver upwards of 1,000bhp.

Genesis to go big on hybrids and delivering choice to customers

The Genesis GV70 mid-size SUV is currently the only model in the brand’s line-up available with petrol power, as the GV60 coupe and G90 saloon are both electric-only. However Muñoz reaffirmed during his presentation that the first hybrid-powered Genesis will arrive in 2026. 

In the coming years Genesis will also start to offer range-extender powertrains, which deliver an EV-like driving experience but utilise a combustion engine to eliminate range anxiety and deliver greater flexibility than electric cars. We’re told Hyundai’s new EREV powertrain can provide more than 600 miles of range. 

“This diversity ensures that we can navigate market conditions successfully, and help customers find the best fit for their lifestyle,” said Muñoz. 

To show its commitment to giving customers a wealth of choice, the brand’s next-generation platform that will launch in 2028 will be able to accommodate hybrid, electric and range-extender powertrains. The platform “will allow Genesis to maintain its strong design and performance identity while leveraging the scale of the group [Hyundai Motor Group],” said the top boss.

Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Genesis plans hybrid onslaught in ongoing quest to beat BMW and Mercedes
Genesis GV70 Electrified - Genesis badge

Genesis plans hybrid onslaught in ongoing quest to beat BMW and Mercedes

Korean manufacturer says hybrid models are incoming, but won’t be retro-fitted to EV platforms
News
27 Jun 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
New cars coming soon header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
23 Jun 2025
If Genesis X Gran Coupe concept doesn’t make production I'll quit, says design boss
Genesis X Gran Coupe and Convertible concepts - show

If Genesis X Gran Coupe concept doesn’t make production I'll quit, says design boss

This sleek pair of concepts are proof Genesis is serious about taking on Mercedes and BMW in a segment they’ve largely left behind
News
23 Apr 2025
New Genesis GMR-001 hypercar will challenge Ferrari and Porsche at Le Mans 2026
Genesis GMR-001 - front 3/4

New Genesis GMR-001 hypercar will challenge Ferrari and Porsche at Le Mans 2026

Hyundai’s premium spin-off brand will compete at the highest level of endurance racing in the ‘Hypercar’ category
News
17 Apr 2025

Most Popular

New Geely EX5 SUV to arrive in October, starting at £32k
Geely EX5 - front

New Geely EX5 SUV to arrive in October, starting at £32k

This new electric SUV is coming soon to the UK from Volvo and Lotus parent company, Geely
News
15 Sep 2025
Quirky Renault 4 now available as a stylish electric van
Renault 4 van 2025 - front

Quirky Renault 4 now available as a stylish electric van

The new Renault 4 E-Tech electric van is now on sale in France, but is yet to be confirmed for the UK
News
16 Sep 2025
Workers unite! The new Dacia Duster Pick-Up is here
New Dacia Duster pick-up - front tracking

Workers unite! The new Dacia Duster Pick-Up is here

New Dacia Duster Pick-Up is the ultimate workhorse, if you happen to live in Romania
News
17 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content